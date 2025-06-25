Chiefs Drop Seesaw Battle to Beloit, 6-4

June 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs fell short in a back-and-forth contest, falling 6-4 to the Beloit Sky Carp on Wednesday afternoon at Dozer Park.

Down 6-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Chiefs put two on with two outs to bring the winning run to the plate. Graysen Tarlow struck out to end the game, as Beloit held on. Right-hander Chase Centala earned the save, recording the final six outs with two scoreless innings.

Earlier, Peoria nearly erased a two-run deficit in the sixth inning. The Chiefs loaded the bases with no outs, but Michael Curialle grounded into a 4-6-3 double play that brought home a run to cut the deficit to 5-4. With the tying run on third, Jon Jon Gazdar was hit by a pitch, but Ian Petrutz grounded out to short to end the inning.

Beloit added a key insurance run in the ninth inning on a leadoff home run to left by Emarion Boyd.

The Sky Carp jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Jesus Hernandez, making his High-A debut, singled home a run, and Garrett Forester followed with a two-run single to left.

Peoria responded in the fourth inning. Zach Levenson launched a two-run homer to left to trim the deficit to 3-2, and later in the inning, Chase Adkison tied the game with a two-out RBI single.

Beloit reclaimed the lead in the sixth on a solo home run by Yiddi Cappe. After a strikeout, the Sky Carp strung together back-to-back two-out doubles, the second from Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, to extend the lead to 5-3. Reliever Holt Jones picked up the win, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings with two hits and three strikeouts.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Jason Savacool is slated to start for Peoria.







