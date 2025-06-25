TinCaps Game Information: June 25 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

June 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-1, 34-35) vs. Great Lakes Loons (2-2, 36-33)

Wednesday, June 25 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 70 of 131

LHP Harry Gustin (2-1, 2.18 ERA) vs. RHP Roque Gutierrez (4-0, 3.97 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps drew a single-game franchise-record 16 walks Tuesday night, walking off the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) the only way fitting, a walk in the bottom of the ninth, winning 8-7.

WALKING INTO HISTORY: On Tuesday, the TinCaps walked a franchise-record 16 times. It breaks an eight-year mark dating back to 2017. On Aug. 8, 2017, the 'Caps walked 14 times, also against the Great Lakes Loons in a 4-1, 10-inning win on the road. Current Padre Fernando Tatis Jr. tied the single-game record with four at the top of the order. The 16 free passes were also a franchise-worst for Great Lakes.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: In the last month, nobody in affiliated baseball (MLB or MiLB) has more walks than TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 29 free passes in the last 22 games. Across the stretch, he has walked 29.9% of the time. Verdugo has walked in six straight games with 11 walks in those games. The 20-year-old is now fourth in the Midwest League with 44 walks, tied for 4th with 10 home runs, 6th with 26 extra-base hits, and 8th in BB% (16.7%).

EL MUTANTE BACK TO THE RECORD BOOKS: No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries once again tied a franchise record with four walks in the series opener. He is the first TinCap in franchise history to have multiple four-walk games in the same season, achieving the feat against Beloit on June 7.

BUTTER'S BARRELS: TinCaps shortstop Brandon Butterworth walked it off Tuesday for the second time this season. Following his Midwest League-leading sixth triple of the season, bringing home a run in the first, Butterworth walked it off with a walk in the ninth. This comes after he went 9-for-24 (.375) with a double triple and two home runs against Dayton. The 22-year-old was also a triple shy of the cycle in Saturday's 10-0 victory. Butterworth is 13-for-39 (.333) in his last nine games and has only one hitless effort in that stretch.

GUTSY GUSTIN: Beginning the season as the TinCaps' primary long-reliever, Harry Gustin is making his first professional start. The southpaw worked two scoreless frames out of the pen on Friday night, striking out four. This outing lowers Gustin's season ERA to 2.18 across 16 appearances. The left-hander put on a show two weeks ago against Beloit by recording his third nine-plus-out save. Gustin gave up just one hit, striking out a career-high six. His 49 strikeouts this season are second amongst Midwest League relievers.

YOUNG 'BUCS: This week's series features six players at 20 years old or younger, three of whom are top 100 prospects according to MLB.com. The youngest player in High-A, No. 3 overall prospect Leo De Vries, jumped up the ranks following a torrid month of April. Newly turned 20-year-old Josue De Paula (No. 29 overall prospect) went 10-for-24, with a home run, two doubles, and nine walks against the 'Caps. With 10 home runs, he is tied with another newly turned 20-year-old, Padres No. 24 prospect Rosman Verdugo, for fourth in the Midwest League. Zyhir Hope (No. 39 overall prospect) and De Paula are No. 4 and No. 5 in total bases, while No. 13 Dodgers prospect Kendall George is fourth in the league with 28 stolen bases. Loons right-handed pitcher Sean Linan moved up to Great Lakes on May 27.

WELCOME TO THE FORT, RYAN JACKSON: In his High-A debut last Thursday, Ryan Jackson garnered his first TinCaps walk, hit, run, and RBI in a matter of two innings. The former USC Trojan reached base three times in his Parkview Field debut on Tuesday while playing his first pro game in left field and collected two hits in the 8-7 victory. In 67 games this season, Jackson is hitting .299 with 20 extra-base hits.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: TinCaps 1B/OF Jack Costello scored the game-winning run yesterday after roping his fourth double in the last week on Tuesday. Costello is 17-for-60 this month (.283) with 11 RBI and had nine hits in his first six games when the calendar flipped, and hits in 13 of 16 games played. Costello is crushing left-handed pitchers as well this year, batting .348, good for 3rd in the MWL. The 2024 10th-round draft pick has nine extra-base hits and 12 RBI against the southpaws this year.

JACOB CAMPBELL: After going 0-for-20 in a six-game stretch, Jacob Campbell picked up three consecutive multi-hit games last week in Dayton. The 25-year-old went 6-for-15 in the series and deposited a pinch-hit solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Dragons. Campbell has four two-hit games this month, with his first coming on June 4 in his home state of Wisconsin against the Beloit Sky Carp.







