West Michigan's Three-Run Ninth Inning Leads to 9-6 Captains Defeat

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the second game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (2-3, 37-34) fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (5-0, 49-21) by a final score of 9-6 on Wednesday at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

In a game that featured a combined 15 runs on 20 hits, it was a three-run ninth inning for West Michigan that made the ultimate difference.

Lake County started the scoring for the afternoon in the bottom of the second, when 3B Maick Collado delivered a sacrifice fly that put the Captains ahead 1-0.

The Whitecaps responded a frame later with a five-run third inning that saw ten batters come to the plate.

RF Patrick Lee knocked home West Michigan's first run with an RBI single to left field. Eventually, with the bases loaded, the Whitecaps would tack on two more runs after a walk and a fielding error. 3B Izaac Pacheco would cap the scoring in the inning with a two-run double, extending the West Michigan lead to 5-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Captains would make it a three-run ballgame thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of 1B Kevin Rivas.

In the top of the fifth, Whitecaps DH Kevin McGonigle, MLB Pipeline 's No. 2 Tigers and No. 22 MLB prospect, would begin the fifth inning with a solo shot to the right field berm. McGonigle's sixth home run of the season pushed the West Michigan lead to 6-2.

A breakthrough bottom of the sixth by Lake County would make it a ballgame again, as the Captains cut their deficit to just one run.

C Johnny Tincher started the scoring in the inning with an RBI single, his second hit of the game. A batter later, CF Esteban González would drive in another run with an RBI double down the right-field line, his 14 th double of the year. To wrap up the inning, DH Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline 's No. 24 Guardians prospect, singled home González three batters later.

In the bottom of the seventh, RF Wuilfredo Antunez, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, delivered the Captains' biggest hit of the game. The left-handed hitter began the half-inning with a solo home run that evened the game at 6-6. With the round-tripper, Antunez became the third Captain to reach double-digit home runs this season.

After a scoreless eighth inning, West Michigan took the lead for good with a three run-ninth, ultimately providing the difference.

With two outs and runners on second and third, McGonigle knocked a two-out, two-run single on a two-strike pitch, putting the Whitecaps back in front 8-6.

Two batters later, SS Johnny Peck scored McGonigle with an RBI single, providing insurance and giving West Michigan a three-run cushion.

After surrendering a pair of walks in the bottom of the ninth, RHP CJ Weins (W, 3-0) induced a game-ending double play to secure his third win of the season. The right-hander had previously worked a perfect eighth inning, which featured three strikeouts.

For Lake County, RHP Jack Jasiak (L, 5-3) suffered his third loss of the season, allowing three runs on four hits in two innings of relief.

With the victory, the Whitecaps improved to a perfect 5-0 to start the second half of the season, and have now taken the first two games of this week's set.

The third game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Whitecaps is scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m. It will be Dawg Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will pay special tribute to Wiener Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- 1B/3B Maick Collado went 1-for-3 with a single on Wednesday. The 22-year-old ranks third in the Midwest League with a .464 batting average since June 13, tallying 13 hits, 15 total bases, two doubles, five RBI, and a 1.020 OPS in eight games played during this span.

- OF Wuilfredo Antunez hit his 10 th home run of the season on Wednesday. The Captains are the only Midwest League team with multiple players with at least 10 home runs this year (also OF Alfonsin Rosario, 11 and 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez, 10).

- C Johnny Tincher went 2-for-4 with an RBI single on Wednesday. The 2023 11 th -round pick out of Washington has now hit safely eight of his last nine games played, recording a .314 batting average with 11 hits, 17 total bases, three doubles, one home run, nine RBI, and an .837 OPS during this span.







