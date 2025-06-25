Dragons Soar Past Lugnuts, 9-4
June 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Carlos Sanchez tagged a three-run homer and Jose Montero pitched into the seventh inning, helping the Dayton Dragons (3-2, 24-46) beat the Lansing Lugnuts (1-4, 37-34), 9-4, on Wednesday night at Jackson® Field™.
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer went 4-for-4 with three singles, a double and a HBP for the Lugnuts, who collected double-digit hits for the second straight game in the series, both defeats.
Debuting Lansing starter Tzu-Chen Sha allowed seven hits and six runs (five earned) with one walk and one strikeout in three innings, climaxing with Sanchez three-run shot in a four-run third inning.
The Dragons added solo tallies in the fourth and fifth innings against Tom Reisinger and one run in the seventh off Jack Mahoney to put the game to bed.
Meanwhile, Montero gave up a Ryan Lasko two-run single in a three-run second inning and a Lasko RBI single in the sixth inning, but quieted the Lugnuts otherwise before departing with runners at first and second and one out in the seventh.
Easton Sikorski walked Tommy White to load the bases, but struck out Nate Nankil and retired Jared Dickey on a foulout to exit the threat, then worked scoreless eighth and ninth innings to finish things off.
Right-hander Grant Judkins starts the third game of the six-game series against Dayton right-hander Nestor Lorant on a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday/Country Night/Eastern Michigan University Night. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. start. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2025
- Dragons Soar Past Lugnuts, 9-4 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Loons Crunch TinCaps 11-0, Sirota Has Four RBI Night - Great Lakes Loons
- De Vries Shows Out in TinCaps Wednesday Night Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Stay Hot with 6-4 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dragons Notch Third Straight Win as Hitters Again Produce Big Night at the Plate - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs Drop Seesaw Battle to Beloit, 6-4 - Peoria Chiefs
- Wisconsin Win Slips Away as Bandits Rally Late - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- West Michigan's Three-Run Ninth Inning Leads to 9-6 Captains Defeat - Lake County Captains
- Schlaffer Shines Again, Cubs Push Past Kernels 4-1 - South Bend Cubs
- Cubs Pitching Quiets Kernels' Offense, South Bend Tops Cedar Rapids 4-1 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: June 25 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 'Caps Fight off Captains for 9-6 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Marcano Activated from 60-Day IL, Released - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cubs Start Long Road Trip with 10-6 Win in Cedar Rapids - South Bend Cubs
- Rattlers' Late Rally Erases Hansell's Strong Start in Bandits' Loss - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Locos Hit Three Homers, Lose Slugfest to Dayton - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Finish Walk-Off Win Behind Franchise Record 16th Walk - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Offense in High Gear Again as Dayton Tops Lansing 13-8 - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.