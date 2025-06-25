Dragons Soar Past Lugnuts, 9-4

June 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Carlos Sanchez tagged a three-run homer and Jose Montero pitched into the seventh inning, helping the Dayton Dragons (3-2, 24-46) beat the Lansing Lugnuts (1-4, 37-34), 9-4, on Wednesday night at Jackson® Field™.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer went 4-for-4 with three singles, a double and a HBP for the Lugnuts, who collected double-digit hits for the second straight game in the series, both defeats.

Debuting Lansing starter Tzu-Chen Sha allowed seven hits and six runs (five earned) with one walk and one strikeout in three innings, climaxing with Sanchez three-run shot in a four-run third inning.

The Dragons added solo tallies in the fourth and fifth innings against Tom Reisinger and one run in the seventh off Jack Mahoney to put the game to bed.

Meanwhile, Montero gave up a Ryan Lasko two-run single in a three-run second inning and a Lasko RBI single in the sixth inning, but quieted the Lugnuts otherwise before departing with runners at first and second and one out in the seventh.

Easton Sikorski walked Tommy White to load the bases, but struck out Nate Nankil and retired Jared Dickey on a foulout to exit the threat, then worked scoreless eighth and ninth innings to finish things off.

Right-hander Grant Judkins starts the third game of the six-game series against Dayton right-hander Nestor Lorant on a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday/Country Night/Eastern Michigan University Night. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. start. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







