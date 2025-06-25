'Caps Fight off Captains for 9-6 Win

EASTLAKE, OH - Thanks to a tie-breaking two-run single from Kevin McGonigle in the ninth inning, the West Michigan Whitecaps fought through unusual circumstances on their way to a 9-6 win over the Lake County Captains on Wednesday afternoon in front of 6,287 fans at Classic Park.

A ballgame that featured a trio of pitchers making rehab assignments, the Whitecaps worked around some trouble spots and staked themselves to an early lead with a five-run third inning, while McGonigle capped a four-RBI performance with his ninth-inning go-ahead single. The Detroit Tigers top prospect also launched his sixth home run of the season as the 'Caps won their sixth straight contest.

The Wednesday morning ballgame featured a unique wrinkle with the trio of rehabbing pitchers to take the mound for West Michigan. Jordan Balazovic, who pitched for the Minnesota Twins in 2023, and lefty Sean Guenther each tossed an inning to begin the contest. Balazovic worked a perfect 1-2-3 frame while striking out two, while Guenther surrendered a run in his frame before giving way to scheduled starter Andrew Sears, who tossed three innings of one-run baseball and struck out five. Trailing 1-0 in the third, the 'Caps broke out with a five-run frame highlighted by a run-scoring single by Patrick Lee and a two-run double from Izaac Pacheco to put West Michigan in front, 5-1. A sacrifice fly from Kevin Rivas in the fourth trimmed the 'Caps lead to 5-2, but Kevin McGonigle launched his sixth home run of the season in the fifth - a solo shot - to extend the West Michigan lead to 6-2.

In the sixth, the Captains rallied back against reliever Ty Mattison, the 'Caps third rehabbing pitcher of the afternoon, scoring three times in a frame highlighted by RBI singles from Johnny Tincher and Alfonsin Rosario to slim the Whitecaps lead to 6-5. In the seventh, Wuilfredo Antunez lofted his tenth home run of the season to tie the contest at six. The score remained the same until the ninth when McGonigle delivered his two-out, two-run single, and John Peck added a run with a base hit to take a 9-6 lead. In the bottom of the frame, the Captains drew a pair of walks to bring infielder Jose Devers to the plate, who grounded into a game-ending double play to give West Michigan its 49th win in 70 games this season.

The Whitecaps improve to 49-21 and 5-0 in the back half of the season, while the Captains fall to 37-34 and 2-3 in the 2025 second half. Reliever CJ Weins (3-0) tossed the final two innings of scoreless baseball to collect his third win, while Captain closer Jack Jasiak (5-3) takes his third loss after allowing three earned runs for a second-straight game. West Michigan used six pitchers in the contest that combined to strike out a season-high 17 batters.

The Whitecaps take on the Lake County Captains in the third game of six from Eastlake on Thursday at 7 pm. Pitchers Rayner Castillo and Michael Kennedy get the starts for the 'Caps and Captains. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, tentatively scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







