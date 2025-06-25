De Vries Shows Out in TinCaps Wednesday Night Loss
June 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) on Wednesday night, 11-0.
Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) served as a bright spot in the lineup for the TinCaps (3-2, 34-36). The 18-year-old collected three hits in the loss, including two doubles. All three of his hits were over 104 mph off the bat, and he now has three multi-hit showings in his last four contests.
The Loons (3-2, 37-33) bashed a pair of home runs in their largest margin of victory this season. Mike Sirota (No. 18 Dodgers prospect) hit a two-run shot in the sixth, his second home run in as many games. In his first start of the season, Roque Gutierrez threw five scoreless innings, leading the Loons to their third shutout win of the campaign.
Next Game: Thursday, June 26 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Miguel Mendez
- Loons Probable Starter: LHP Wyatt Crowell
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MyNetwork TV - Channel 13.2 & 1172 on Xfinity | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
