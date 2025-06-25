Sky Carp Stay Hot with 6-4 Win

June 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - The Sky Carp continued to play solid all-around baseball with a 6-4 victory over the Peoria Chiefs Wednesday.

The Carp moved to 4-1 in the second half with the win, which was highlighted by a 10-hit offensive attack.

Newcomer Jesus Hernandez made his presence felt immediately with a third-inning RBI single that gave the Carp a 1-0 lead. Garret Forrester later hit a two-run single to advance the lead to 3-0.

The Chiefs tied the score with three runs in the fourth frame, but the Carp immediately bounced back, as Yiddi Cappe homered and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart doubled home a run in the fifth to make it 5-3.

The Chiefs plated a run in the seventh, but Emaarion Boyd gave the Carp some insurance with his second homer of the season in the top of the ninth inning to make it 6-4.

Holt Jones earned the win with 1 1-3 scoreless frames to move to 5-3 on the season. Chase Centala earned his first save of the season by throwing two scoreless innings.

The Carp and the Chiefs will be back in action Thursday at 6:35 in Peoria.

The Sky Carp will be back home to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday, July 1.

All three games will feature post-game fireworks to celebrate the nation's birthday, with Tuesday's game being Poopsie's Birthday Party as well!

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







