Loons Crunch TinCaps 11-0, Sirota Has Four RBI Night

June 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (37-33) (3-2) dominated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (34-36) (3-2) in all aspects, an 11-0 win on a warm 88-degree sunny Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

- Mike Sirota drove in four runs and now has seven RBI in the first two games played in Fort Wayne this week. He started the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the first inning. In the sixth, the Dodgers 18th prospect smoked a two-run homer 405 feet with a 110 mph exit velocity, his second in as many games. He finished his night with a sac fly. Sirota has 25 RBI in 27 games as a Loon.

- Roque Gutierrez made his first start of 2025. He provided his second five-inning outing, striking out three TinCaps. The right-hander needed only 57 pitches.

- The Loons tallied two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Fort Wayne pitchers delivered walks to begin each frame. Logan Wagner walked aboard in the fourth and scored on a wild pitch he then whacked an RBI single to right field in the sixth. Frank Rodriguez sliced an RBI single in the fourth inning. Rodriguez has five RBI in his first five games as a Loon this year.

- Facing TinCaps catcher turned pitcher Victor Duarte, Great Lakes scored four in the ninth. Jake Gelof demolished a lob, 372 feet, and with a 106 mph exit velocity to deep left field, a three-run homer.

- Over the final four innings, three Loons pitchers combined for eight strikeouts to two walks. Alex Makarewich struck out two in the sixth. Cam Day inherited two in scoring position in the seventh and got a strikeout to push through it. Reynaldo Yean punched out the side, with each finishing pitch being 100+ mph.

Rounding Things Out

It is the second straight year Great Lakes has had an 11-run performance at Parkview Field. They scored 11 in an 11-1 seven-inning win on April 24th, 2024. They also had an 11-run win in that series, a 14-3 win on April 27th, 2024.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Fort Wayne play tomorrow Thursday, June 26th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

