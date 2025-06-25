Locos Hit Three Homers, Lose Slugfest to Dayton

LANSING, Mich. - CJ Rodriguez, Casey Yamauchi and Tommy White homered - an inside-the-park home run for Yamauchi - but it was not enough to overcome a 17-hit barrage from the Dayton Dragons (2-2, 23-46), who defeated the Lansing Locos (1-3, 37-33), 13-8, on Tuesday evening at Jackson® Field™.

Coming off their biggest comeback in franchise history, a turnaround from a 10-2 deficit into a 12-11 win on Sunday over Fort Wayne, the Dragons' offense roared for seven runs on seven hits against Lansing starter Steven Echavarria in three innings-plus, then tacked on six runs on ten hits against relievers Jake Christianson, Jake Pfennigs and Hunter Breault.

Trailing 11-5 entering the sixth inning and facing Dayton reliever Joseph Menefee, Rodney Green, Jr. led off with a flyout to the wall in center field. Rodriguez followed with his first home run since July 27, 2023, a no-doubt launch onto Home Run Hill in left.

Two batters later, with his family in attendance from Hilo, HI, cheering him on, Yamauchi sliced a ball down the right field line that bounded past Yerlin Confidan and into the corner. The Locos' shortstop dashed around the bases, diving home headfirst ahead of the throw for his first career professional home run.

White got into the fun a little later on, singling and scoring Lansing's seventh run in the seventh on an error by Dayton shortstop Leo Balcazar, and then blasting a towering home run to left of the batter's eye leading off the bottom of the ninth. It was his eighth roundtripper of the season.

Lansing finished the game with 12 hits, including a four-hit night from right fielder Nate Nankil.

