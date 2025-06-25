Marcano Activated from 60-Day IL, Released

June 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. LHP Rafael Marcano has been activated from the 60-day IL and has been released. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 10 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series against South Bend today at 12:05.







Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2025

