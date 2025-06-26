Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

June 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, June 26, 2025 l Game #71 (6)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (3-2, 24-46) at Lansing Lugnuts (1-4, 37-34)

RH Nestor Lorant (0-4, 5.40) vs. RH Grant Judkins (3-4, 4.43)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the third game of a six-game series in Lansing. Current Series: Dayton 2, Lansing 0. Dayton-Lansing 2025 Season Series: Lansing 5, Dayton 3 (road team has won 7 of 8).

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 9, Lansing 4. The Dragons kept their offense rolling with 12 hits and nine runs, led by Yerlin Confidan (3 for 5, 2 RBI) and Carlos Sanchez (2 for 5, HR, 3 RBI). The Dragons trailed 3-2 before scoring four runs in the top of the third, keyed by Sanchez's 3-run homer, to take the lead for good. Dayton had five extra base hits and five hits with runners in scoring position in the game. The Dragons scored in the first inning for the third straight game.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have won three straight games for the first time in 2025. They are also above the .500 mark in a half (3-2 in second half) for the first time this season. The Dragons need two wins in the final four games at Lansing to earn their first series victory of 2025.

Over their last three games, the Dragons have collected 46 hits, the most of any team in Full-Season Minor League Baseball (120 teams) over that brief period. They have batted .371 as a team, tied with Oklahoma City for the highest average in the minors. Their run total (34) is third highest in the minors, and their doubles total (13) is second most.

In the Second Half season (5 games played), the Dragons lead the MWL in batting average (.297), runs (36), hits (55), and doubles (14) while recording the second fewest strikeouts (36).

The Dragons have 13 hits with runners in scoring position in the first two games of the current series in Lansing. The Dragons have collected 13 or more hits with runners in scoring position in only two of their 11 sets (5 or 6 game series) this season.

Yerlin Confidan over his last three games is 10 for 14 (.714) with 3 doubles, 7 RBI, and 6 runs scored.

Leo Balcazar over his last seven games is 10 for 28 (.357) with a home run, double, 4 RBI, 4 walks, and only one strikeout.

Carlos Jorge over his last five games is 7 for 19 (.368) with a triple, 3 doubles, 6 RBI, and four stolen bases.

Anthony Stephan over his last three games is 7 for 13 (.538) with a home run, 2 doubles, and 6 RBI.

Carter Graham over his last three games is 6 for 12 (.500) with a home run, double, 4 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Connor Burns over his last 28 games since May 10 has posted an OPS of .836 with 7 HR, batting .260 with 19 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just five earned runs in 38.2 innings, an ERA of 1.16. Among pitchers with at least 35 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA, and sixth in all Minor League Baseball.

Reliever Joseph Menefee since May 1: 12 G, 1.89 ERA, 19 IP, 14 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 24 SO.

Reliever Cody Adcock last four outings: 8 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 8 SO.

Reliever Trey Braithwaite over his last five outings: 10.2 IP, 2 ER, 1.74 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Friday, June 27 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-3, 3.14) at Lansing RH Corey Avant (2-3, 3.33)

Saturday, June 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 15.83) at Lansing RH Jake Garland (4-2, 4.74)

Sunday, June 29 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.53) at Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (2-4, 5.58)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.