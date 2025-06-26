Whitecaps Win Streak Stops at Six

June 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps watched the only team that's beaten them in a series this season score seven times in the fourth inning as part of a 10-6 loss to the Lake County Captains on Thursday night at Classic Park.

The Whitecaps allowed seven runs, marking a 2025 season-high as part of a frame that watched Lake County send 11 batters to the plate in a defeat that snapped West Michigan's six-game winning streak. Through the first three games of this six-game series, the Whitecaps have won two of three at the mid-week mark.

Headed into the fourth inning in a 2-2 tie, the Captains watched eight consecutive batters reach base in a frame highlighted by run-scoring singles from Christian Knapczyk and Alfonsin Rosario. Later in the frame, an RBI double by Ralphy Velazquez and run-scoring two-bagger from Johnny Tincher chased Whitecaps starter Rayner Castillo and take a 10-2 lead after five innings. In the sixth, the 'Caps got their biggest swing of the night when Peyton Graham blasted his fifth home run of the season - a three-run shot - to put the Whitecaps back in striking range with a 10-5 deficit. Despite scoring another run in the eighth, the 'Caps stranded a pair of base runners in both the seventh and eighth innings.

The Whitecaps fall to 49-22 and 5-1 in the back half of the season, while the Captains jump to 38-34 and 3-3 in the 2025 second half. Castillo (2-4) forged through while allowing a career-high seven runs in 3.1 innings on the mound. Lake County hurler Yorman Gomez (6-0) gave up four runs in 4.2 frames. Knapczyk led the Captains with three hits while West Michigan pounded out 12 hits in a losing cause.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Lake County Captains continue this six-game series from Eastlake on Friday at 7 pm. The contest features a pair of lefties getting the starts on the mound as southpaws Joe Miller and Matt 'Tugboat' Wilkinson take the hill. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, tentatively scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







