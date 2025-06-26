Rattlers Drop Another Close Contest

June 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Quad Cities River Bandits slogged through a rain that varied in intensity through the Thursday evening contest at Neuroscience Group Field. There was even a long delay for lightning that stopped play. The River Bandits got just enough offense to beat the Rattlers 2-0 to back up their trio of pitchers who combined on the five-hit shutout.

The first run of the game came when Bryan Gonzalez hit a lead-off home run in the top of the third inning to give the River Bandits (43-29 overall, 4-2 second half) a 1-0 lead. The homer was his third of the season.

Both starting pitchers were really good on Thursday night. Logan Martin put himself in line for his seventh win of the season by allowing two hits with one walk and four strikeouts over five innings. Wisconsin starter Sam Garcia struck out six over five innings and also gave up two hits. It's just that one of those hits was the home run by Gonzalez.

Garcia went back out for the top of the sixth inning and had completed his warm-up pitches when a flash of lightning near the ballpark halted the game.

Play resumed fifty minutes later with Jack Seppings taking over for Garcia on the mound. Sam Kulasigam singled with one out. Callan Moss followed with a perfectly placed hit-and-run single to right to send Kulasingam to third base. Chris Brito drove in an insurance run for the Bandits with a sacrifice fly.

Wisconsin (35-36, 1-5) got something going in the bottom of the sixth inning against reliever Tommy Molsky. Luiyin Alastre singled and Daniel Guilarte walked to put two on with none out. Molksy retired the next three batters to stop the rally.

In the bottom of the ninth, a similar pattern emerged against Zachary Cawyer. Jadher Areinamo extended his hitting streak to fourteen games with a single. Marco Dinges followed with a single to give the Rattlers the tying runs on base. Blake Burke hit a slow grounder to the mound and Cawyer's only play was to first base. That gave the Rattlers the tying runs in scoring position with one out. The hope was snuffed out quickly as Cawyer struck out the next two batters to end the game.

The Timber Rattlers trail this series 2-1. The River Bandits hold the edge in the season series 5-4.

Wisconsin opponents have recorded a save in all five of Wisconsin's second half losses.

Game four of the series is Friday night. Ryan Birchard (2-4, 4.22) is slated to start for the Timber Rattlers. Quad Cities has named Felix Arronde (2-4, 3.07) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

Udder Tuggers weekend continues on Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Tyler Black was a Timber Rattler in 2022, and he has a bobblehead commemorating his Udder Tugger games with the Rattlers that season. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive that Tyler Black bobblehead courtesy of Engage Orthodontics. Fun continues after the game with fireworks for all and Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM after the fireworks.

Current players and coaches are wearing their one-of-a-kind Udder Tuggers jerseys for this game, too. The jerseys are available in online auctions

at this link. Both auctions end on Sunday, June 29 with one auction ending at 6:30pm and the other auction ending at 7:00pm. Proceeds from the auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

If you can't make it to the stadium, the radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

QC 001 001 000 - 2 6 0

WIS 000 000 000 - 0 5 0

HOME RUN:

QC:

Bryan Gonzalez (3rd, 0 on in 3rd inning off Sam Garcia, 0 out)

WP: Logan Martin (7-3)

LP: Sam Garcia (1-3)

SAVE: Zachary Cawyer (4)

TIME: 2:27 (:50 delay)

ATTN: 3,416







