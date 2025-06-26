Loons Leave 12 on Base, TinCaps Win 7-1

June 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (37-34) (3-3) were outpitched by the Fort Wayne TinCaps (35-36) (4-2), a 7-1 win by Fort Wayne on an 81-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Parkview Field. The game's start was delayed 37 minutes due to rain.

- Mike Sirota delivered his eighth RBI in his last three games played. The Loons offense had four of their first five reach to begin the contest. Sirota's sacrifice fly plated Kendall George, who walked aboard. TinCaps starter Miguel Mendez stranded two in the frame.

- The Loons had six offensive half-innings where they left two on base. In each instance, no one reached third base, and five of the six ended with a contact out.

- Great Lakes starter Wyatt Crowell earned a professional career-high eight strikeouts. The left-hander worked two 1-2-3 innings, each with two punchouts. Two runs on four hits pushed Fort Wayne ahead in the third. Braedon Karpathios's RBI single would have been a two-run single if not for an outfield assist by Mike Sirota straight to Carlos Rojas, who applied a tag on Ryan Jackson.

- Crowell's lone walk and first of just three on the night would hurt the Loons. Ryan Jackson provided a two-run homer to left-center in the fifth inning, plating Oswaldo Linares, who reached via a base on balls.

- The TinCaps added a tally in the sixth and two runs in the seventh. Braedon Karpathios capped off a four-RBI night with a solo home run and a two-run single. Both hits were off Christian Romero.

- Zyhir Hope had a multi-hit game, with a first-inning double and a rope single in the sixth with an exit velocity of 107 mph.

A first-inning single by Josue De Paula extended his on-base streak to 18 games. Kendall George has the team's best, a 19-game on-base streak from April 8th to May 2nd. De Paula's streak dates back to June 5th.

Great Lakes and Fort Wayne square off tomorrow Friday, June 27th. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt.







