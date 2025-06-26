Sky Carp Winning Streak Stopped at 3

June 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - The Sky Carp saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night in a 14-5 loss to the Peoria Chiefs.

The Chiefs were leading 3-1 heading into the bottom of the third when they scored 10 runs to break the game wide open.

The Carp didn't help their own cause as three runs were walked in and another scored via wild pitch in the 10-run outburst.

Xavier Meachem (two innings) and Justin Storm (one inning) were bright spots out of the bullpen, combining for three scoreless frames.

Offensively, the Carp drew 10 walks and collected seven hits, two each by Connor Caskenette and Jesus Hernandez.

The Carp and the Chiefs will be back in action Thursday at 6:35 in Peoria.

The Sky Carp will be back home to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday, July 1.

All three games will feature post-game fireworks to celebrate the nation's birthday, with Tuesday's game being Poopsie's Birthday Party as well!

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







