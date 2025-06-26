Karpathios and Jackson Drive in All Seven Runs in Win

June 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind - Braedon Karpathios and Ryan Jackson drove in all of Fort Wayne's runs as the TinCaps defeated the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 7-1, on Thursday night.

Playing his third position in the last three games, Jackson went 3-for-3 with a pair of singles and his first High-A home run. The two-run shot in the fifth put Fort Wayne (4-2, 35-36) up 4-1. The USC grad also gunned down a runner at the plate on a relay and made an over-the-shoulder catch in left-center. It is his third multi-hit, multi-RBI performance in nine games with the TinCaps, as Jackson is now 9-for-24 (.375) with seven walks and eight RBI.

Karpathios gave the 'Caps the lead in the third behind an RBI single before depositing his ninth home run of the season in the sixth. He finished the night with a two-run single to center field in the seventh. The 22-year-old has three home runs in his last seven games. In his last 14 affairs, Karpathios is hitting .296 (16-for-54) with six walks, five extra-base hits, and 10 RBI.

On the mound, Fort Wayne starting pitcher Miguel Mendez put together his second and the team's 10th quality start of the season. After giving up a run in the first inning, Mendez retired nine in a row and 16 of his final 20 batters faced. Mendez topped 100 mph again on his fastball, striking out six Loons (3-3, 37-34).

Behind the plate, Oswaldo Linares lined an RBI double and scored a pair of runs. He has reached in 14 of his last 16 games and is hitting .292 across the stretch with six RBI.

