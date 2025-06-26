Kernels and Cubs Suspended in Bottom of the Third Inning Cubs Lead 5-0

June 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - Thursday's game, June 26, has been suspended in the bottom of the third inning with the Kernels trailing South Bend 5-0. The game will continue tomorrow, Friday, June 27, with the resume of play beginning at 5:35. The fourth game of the series will then follow 30-45 minutes after the continued game ends and will be a seven-inning game.







