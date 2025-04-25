Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs West Michigan)

Friday, April 25, 2025 l Game #19

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (12-6) at Dayton Dragons (7-11)

RH Carlos Marcano (0-1, 6.35) vs. RH Brian Edgington (0-0, 3.18)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Season Series: West Michigan 4, Dayton 2. (at Dayton: Dragons 2, Whitecaps 1).

Last Game. Thursday: Dayton 2, West Michigan 0. Dragons pitchers Luke Hayden, Jonah Hurney, and Brody Jessee combined on a three-hit shutout. John Michael Faile hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie. The Dragons added a run in the eighth on Johnny Ascanio's run-scoring double to bring in Faile. Hayden started, going five innings while allowing just one hit, an infield single. Jonah Hurney tossed three innings, allowing two hits and stranding a runner in each inning to pick up the win. Brody Jessee pitched a scoreless ninth for the save. Ascanio and Myles Smith each had two hits for Dayton.

John Michael Faile has hit safely in eight straight games, going 12 for 32 (.375) with three home runs, three doubles, and six RBI. This is the longest hitting streak of the year for a Dayton player to date.

Johnny Ascanio has a five-game hitting streak, going 7 for 15 (.467) with a home run and four RBI.

Peyton Stovall (2024 4th round pick, Arkansas) has reached base safely 12 times in his first six games with Dayton with five hits and seven walks, posting an on-base percentage of .444.

In the Dragons seven wins, they have allowed an average of 1.0 runs per game. In the 11 losses, they have allowed 6.7 runs per game.

The Dragons are 5-4 at home; 2-7 on the road.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Saturday, April 26 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (0-0, 3.00) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-1, 1.50)

Sunday, April 27 (1:05 pm): West Michigan LH Joe Miller (1-0, 2.16) at Dayton LH Wade Miley (0-1, 23.14)

Tuesday, April 29 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 3.86) at Fort Wayne TBA

Wednesday, April 30 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-0, 1.29) at Fort Wayne TBA

Thursday, May 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.63) at Fort Wayne TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

