Jump Fans 13 in LSU-Driven Lugnuts' Win

April 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - LSU teammates Gage Jump struck out 13 batters in 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Tommy White delivered a first-inning RBI double and an eighth-inning RBI single, lifting the Lansing Lugnuts (12-7) to a 3-1 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-10) on Friday night at Jackson® Field™.

The game was delayed an hour due to pop-up showers around the area, causing the Lugnuts to start Corey Avant instead of Jump. Avant fanned three in two innings, allowing one run, and then handed the ball to the 73rd overall pick in the 2024 draft from Louisiana State University.

The southpaw struck out the first batter he faced, Brandon Butterworth, and gave up a two-out single in the third inning. Then he set down 17 consecutive batters, whiffing two in the fourth, two more in the fifth, Padres No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries in the sixth, and all three batters in the seventh and eighth.

But the game remained tied at 1-1 until Rodney Green, Jr. opened up the bottom of the eighth inning with a double into the left field corner against Eiker Huizi. Green then stole third, prompting the TinCaps to bring their infield in against Tommy White, selected 33 picks ahead of Gage Jump in 2024. White laced a base hit to left to score Green for a 2-1 lead - nearly a full mirror of their first inning success that provided the Lugnuts' first run, which saw Green single, steal second, and score on a White double into the left field corner.

White moved up to third on a pair of Huizi wild pitches before scoring an insurance run on a Cole Conn RBI single.

Jump opened the ninth with another strikeout of De Vries, his seventh straight strikeout, then retired Brendan Durfee on a liner to shortstop before allowing consecutive singles to Jack Costello and Braedon Karpathios, the latter deflecting off of him. In the end, he finished at 85 pitches, 62 for strikes, four strikeouts away from tying Aaron Krawiec's single-game franchise record.

Henry Gómez dispatched Nerwilian Cedeño on a popout to White at third to secure his third save and the Lugnuts' third straight win in the series.

Two games remain in the six-game set, both 1:05 p.m. matinees. Saturday is a special White Claws & Paws, with $5 White Claw specials and dogs welcome. Steven Echavarria receives the start for the Lugnuts against the TinCaps' Isaiah Lowe.

Gates open at 12 noon. Tickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

