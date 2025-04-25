Whitecaps Snap Scoreless Streak in 10-2 Win

April 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps needed 17 innings to do it but snapped their scoreless stretch in a big way with a 10-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons in front of 7,761 fans at Day Air Ballpark on Friday night.

The Whitecaps, boasting the Midwest League's most prolific offense with the most runs scored through the first 20 games of 2025, posted their second double-digit scoring performance of the series. After plating 10 runs on Tuesday in a 10-0 shutout of the Dragons in the first game of the set, the 'Caps plated 10 runs on 13 hits to even the series at two games apiece.

The Whitecaps finally broke through and broke their 17-inning scoreless streak in the second inning when Andrew Jenkins launched his third home run of the season with a solo shot to put West Michigan on the board with a 1-0 lead. The rest of the offense caught fire in the frame, hitting for the cycle in the inning. An RBI-single from Jack Penney and run-scoring triple from Abel Bastidas propelled the 'Caps to a 3-0 advantage. Dayton plated a run in the fourth on a run-scoring single by Peyton Stovall, but right fielder Seth Stephenson threw out Dayton's Leo Balcazar at home plate to end the threat. The 'Caps added two more runs in the fifth when a Brett Callahan RBI-Triple and a run-scoring double from Jenkins highlighted a two-out rally. Meanwhile, 'Caps reliever Colin Fields was sharp in relief, tossing 2.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen to earn his 3rd win of the season.

The Whitecaps record improves to 13-6 while the Dragons fall to 7-12. Dragons starter Brian Edgington (0-1) gave up three runs in three innings and suffered his first loss. Jenkins led the way at the plate with a double home run, two runs scored, and three RBIs in the victory.

The Whitecaps will see back-to-back day games to end this six-game series beginning Saturday at Day Air Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons at 1:05 pm. Pitchers Rayner Castillo and Adam Serwinowski are scheduled to take the mound for the Whitecaps and Dragons. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

