Game 4 of Loons-Captains Series Postponed Due to Rain

April 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - Tonight's fourth game of a scheduled six-game series between the Lake County Captains (10-8) and the Great Lakes Loons (10-8) has been postponed due to rain.

The two teams will make up this contest as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday, April 26. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m., with first pitch for Game 2 to follow shortly after the conclusion of Game 1. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's game are valid for both games of tomorrow's doubleheader, or can be exchanged at the Captains Box Office for any other 2025 regular season home game.

Saturday's doubleheader will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

