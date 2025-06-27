Fourth Inning Onslaught Steers Captains to 10-6 Win over Whitecaps

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the third game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (3-3, 38-34) defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps (5-1, 49-22) by a final score of 10-6 on Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

For Lake County, it was a seven-run bottom of the fourth inning that propelled the team to victory. The frame saw 11 Captains hitters step up to the plate and a stretch of four consecutive RBI hits.

Lake County wasted no time getting on the board. In the bottom of the first inning, RF Wuilfredo Antunez recorded an RBI walk to put the Captains in front 1-0.

West Michigan immediately bounced back in the top of the second, tallying a sacrifice fly and a two-out RBI single from LF Seth Stephenson to give the Whitecaps a 2-1 advantage.

But after a scoreless third inning, Lake County exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. Following a flyout from LF/CF Esteban González, the next eight Captains hitters reached base.

After a single from SS Kyle Dernedde, 2B Christian Knapczyk and CF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline 's No. 24 Guardians prospect, delivered back-to-back RBI singles to propel the Captains ahead 3-2. 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 Guardians prospect, knocked home another run with an RBI double, and Antunez lined an RBI single to extend Lake County's lead to 6-2.

C Jacob Cozart, MLB Pipeline 's No. 14 Guardians prospect, then drew a walk, which DH Johnny Tincher followed with a two-run double to make it an 8-2 ballgame. González would drive in the Captains' final run of the frame with a sacrifice fly, putting Lake County ahead 9-2 after four innings.

Rosario then brought home the Captains' final run of the night with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, his second hit of the night, which made it a 10-2 contest.

West Michigan would fight back with a three-run frame in the top of the sixth inning, as 2B Peyton Graham launched a three-run blast to cut the Whitecaps' deficit to 10-5. West Michigan 1B Andrew Jenkins would eventually conclude the game's scoring with an RBI groundout in the top of the eighth.

After inducing the final out in the top of the eighth inning, Lake County RHP Josh Harlow would work a scoreless ninth inning to secure a 10-6 victory for the Captains, their first of the series.

West Michigan RHP Rayner Castillo (L, 2-4) suffered his fourth loss of the season. The right-hander tossed 3.1 innings, giving up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits.

Lake County RHP Yorman Gómez (W, 6-0) improved to a perfect 6-0 in the win, allowing four runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings of work. The right-hander also threw six strikeouts to just one walk.

LHP Michael Kennedy (ND), MLB Pipeline 's No. 17 Guardians prospect, made his first start for Lake County off the injured list since April 23, permitting two runs on five hits, while throwing three strikeouts without issuing a walk.

The fourth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Whitecaps is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. It will be Harry Potter Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will wear special edition Harry Potter-inspired jerseys that will be auctioned after the game. The Captains will also host a postgame Friday Fireworks show at the ballpark. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- The Captains tied a season-high for runs in an inning with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth on Thursday night. Lake County also scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning back on April 6 th at Great Lakes.

- OF Wuilfredo Antunez went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Thursday night. The reigning Midwest League Player of the Week leads the Midwest League with a .775 slugging percentage over his last 10 games (since June 13).

- 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez tallied his 40 th RBI of the season with an RBI double on Thursday night. The 2023 first-round pick out of Huntington Beach HS (CA) is one of just two Midwest League players with at least 25 extra-base hits, 10 home runs, and 40 RBI this season.

- C Johnny Tincher extended his hitting streak to six games with a two-run double on Thursday night. The 2023 11 th -round pick out of Washington is batting .300 (12-for-40) with 11 RBI over his last 10 games, hitting safely in nine of his last 10 contests.







