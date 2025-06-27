TinCaps Game Information: June 27 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

June 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-2, 35-36) vs. Great Lakes Loons (3-3, 37-34)

Friday, June 27 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 72 of 131

RHP Isaiah Lowe (2-6, 5.44 ERA) vs. RHP Payton Martin (3-1, 4.85 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Braedon Karpathios and Ryan Jackson drove in all of Fort Wayne's runs as the TinCaps defeated the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 7-1, on Thursday night.

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: Added to the roster last Tuesday, Ryan Jackson has reached base in all seven games played with Fort Wayne, going 3-for-3, driving in three on Thursday. The former USC Trojan clubbed his first High-A home run in the win, having his third multi-hit, multi-RBI game since being called up. Jackson ended his time in the California League leading the league with 55 walks and has added seven with the 'Caps. In 69 games this season, Jackson is hitting .305 with 21 extra-base hits.

KLOBBERING KARP: TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios hit his third home run in the last week in a 3-for-4, 4 RBI performance. Seven of his nine long balls this season have been to the opposite field. Karpathios is on a five-game on-base streak, batting .389 while driving in six and walking five times. The lefty has driven in a team-leading 36 RBI.

HAVE A NICE DAY: Tonight at Parkview Field, it is Pro Wrestling Night with a special appearance from former WWE Hall of Famer and ambassador Mick Foley. The TinCaps will be wearing specialty Foley uniforms. At the end of the night, the jerseys will be given out to Premium Ticket package buyers. The sold-out package includes an exclusive autograph opportunity, a pregame Q&A session, and a photo opportunity.

SETTLING IN: TinCaps starting pitcher Isaiah Lowe is coming off two of his best three performances of the season. Last week at Dayton, Lowe went a season-long six innings of work, turning in his second quality start of the season. The week before against South Bend, Lowe retired each of the first 10 batters he faced. Going five innings, Lowe struck out a season-high six, giving up one run. His best outing of the year came on May 3 against Dayton. The No. 10 Padres prospect struck out five in five scoreless, one-hit innings, helping the 'Caps shut out the Dragons.

MENDEZ MAGIC: Eight outings into his time with Fort Wayne, Miguel Mendez continues to showcase his plus-stuff on the mound. Across two levels, Mendez has struck out 28.7% (60-209) of the batters he's faced. Since his debut on May 9, Mendez's 2.17 ERA (9 ER) is 4th in the MWL amongst arms with at least 25 innings pitched, while his 42 strikeouts are 5th. The flamethrower has hit 100 mph nine times this season and on June 6 went a career-long six innings, striking out seven and outdueling Marlins top prospect Thomas White. On May 23, the 22-year-old tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in 4 Ã¢..." innings. In his first start with the 'Caps, Mendez struck out seven South Bend Cubs and from the second to fifth innings, retired nine in a row, at one point striking out five straight.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: In the last month, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo is tied for the lead in all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 29 free passes in the last 24 games. Across the stretch, he has walked 27.6% of the time. Verdugo has walked in six of his last eight games with 11 walks in those games. The 20-year-old is now 5th in the Midwest League with 44 walks, tied for 3rd with 10 home runs, tied for 4th with 26 extra-base hits, and 15th in BB% (16.2%).

COMEBACK 'CAPS: Scoring seven unanswered runs Thursday and walking off the series opener, the TinCaps have come from behind in 16 of 35 wins this season. 10 of those came in their first 13 wins. They have come back from as large as seven runs.

¬â¹ ¬â¹ THROUGH SIX INNINGS: The Fort Wayne TinCaps are 29-1 this season when leading after six innings. After starting off a perfect 24-0, the 'Caps fell for the first time on Tuesday, June 10, against the South Bend Cubs. The run has been helped out by five relievers with sub-3.00 ERAs.

WALKING INTO HISTORY: On Tuesday, the TinCaps walked a franchise-record 16 times. It breaks an eight-year record dating back to 2017. On Aug. 8, 2017, the 'Caps walked 14 times, also against the Great Lakes Loons in a 4-1, 10-inning win on the road. Current Padre Fernando Tatis Jr. tied the single-game record with four at the top of the order. The 16 free passes were also a franchise-worst for Great Lakes.







