Loons Keep TinCaps to One Hit, Strike out 14 in 8-0 Win

June 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Great Lakes Loons (38-34) (4-3) pitching buried Fort Wayne TinCaps (35-37) (4-3) batters in an 8-0 win on an 84-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Parkview Field.

- Payton Martin retired the first 11 TinCaps he faced. The right-hander struck out two in each of his first three frames. He left in the fourth due to an apparent hand injury but went 3.2 no-hit innings.

- Reynaldo Yean took over and retired the four he faced. Yean, in the series, has pitched four scoreless innings.

- Sean Linan took Great Lakes through the finish line. He pitched four innings, where he matched a High-A best seven strikeouts. Linan punched out the final five he faced, including the 1-2-3 hitters in Fort Wayne's lineup to close the game. The 20-year-old earned the second save of his professional career.

- Despite no extra-base hits, the Loons scored eight runs on 11 hits. They plated five on four hits in the first against TinCaps starter Isaiah Lowe.

- Zyhir Hope had a three-hit game and drove in two with a single in the first inning. Joe Vetrano walked with the bases loaded, Jake Gelof added a sac fly and Jordan Thompson added an RBI groundout. The frame started with back-to-back singles from Kendall George and Josue De Paula.

- Jake Gelof added a second RBI with a fielder's choice in the fifth inning. Kendall George gained a two-run single in the eighth.

- TinCaps pitching walked seven, Logan Wagner walked three times and scored twice on a four-reach night.

It was the first time the Loons have shut out an opponent twice in a series since the final series of 2024. Great Lakes beat Dayton 7-0 on September 5th and 3-0 on September 7th.

With the series split at two, Great Lakes and Fort Wayne matchup tomorrow Saturday, June 28th. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

