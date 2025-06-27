Dragons Produce Highest Runs Total in 18 Years with 19-4 Win at Lansing

June 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing, Mich. -The Dayton Dragons produced their highest run total in 18 years as they defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 19-4 on Friday night. The Dragons collected 19 hits in the game as eight of their nine hitters had at least two hits. Dayton set a new 2025 season high in runs scored in a game for the third time in their last five games in what has been one of the biggest offense weeks in team history. The Dragons have scored 60 runs in their last five contests.

The Dragons finished the night just two runs short of the club record of 21 runs in a game. They scored 19 runs for the first time since July 5, 2007, when they scored 20 runs in a victory in Dayton over the Great Lakes Loons.

The Dragons well-balanced 19-hit attack was led by Victor Acosta, who had a home run and five runs batted in. Leo Balcazar had three hits including a home run. The Dragons had eight extra base hits in the game.

Game Summary:

For the fourth time in the last five games, the Dragons scored in the first inning, pushing two runs across on a run-scoring double by Carlos Jorge and a steal of home. After Lansing scored one run in the bottom of the first, the Dragons added two more in the top of the second on a two-run single by Victor Acosta. Lansing answered with one run in the bottom of the second to cut the Dragons lead to 4-2.

The Dragons scored four runs in the top of the fifth, the first of three consecutive innings in which they tallied at least three runs. After Lansing scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 8-4, Dayton took command of the game with six runs in the sixth. The big inning was highlighted by a two-run home run by Acosta, his first homer of the year, and a triple by Ariel Almonte that brought in two runs as Dayton jumped ahead 14-4.

The Dragons scored three more in the seventh, keyed by a solo home run by Leo Balcazar, his seventh homer of the year, and an RBI double by Peyton Stovall. Diego Omana also had a run-scoring single in the inning.

The Dragons added two more runs in the top of the ninth, keyed by an RBI single by Jack Moss in his first game with the Dragons.

Dayton players with at least two hits in the game included Balcazar and Jorge with three hits each; and two hits apiece for Acosta, Moss, Almonte, Omana, Anthony Stephan, and Carlos Sanchez.

The Dayton bullpen combined for four and two-thirds scoreless innings. The win went to Trey Braithwaite (3-2), who tossed two and two-thirds innings of shutout baseball. Jimmy Romano did not allow a run over the final two innings.

The Dragons have collected 73 hits over their last five games, an average of 14.6 hits per game. They have picked up at least 17 hits in three of the five games.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-3, 25-47) play in Lansing against the Lugnuts (2-5, 38-35) in the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. Nick Sando (1-2, 15.83) will start for Dayton. A Dragons win on Saturday or Sunday would given them their first series win of the season.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

