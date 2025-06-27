Peoria Edges Beloit on Friday

June 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Fueled by a pair of three-run innings, the Chiefs doubled up the Beloit Sky Carp 6-3 at Dozer Park to even up their six-game series at two wins apiece.

A night after scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the third on Thursday, the Chiefs again did damage in the home half of the third. Trailing 1-0 entering the frame, Tre Richardson promptly tied the score with a double to the gap in left center. With two outs in the inning, Peoria took advantage of an error by Beloit starter Karson Milbrandt. The right-hander picked up a squibber off the bat of Zach Levenson, but his throw to first was up the first base line, allowing Richardson to score. Later in the inning, a Ryan Campos single bolstered the Chiefs lead to 3-1. Campos reached base three times to pace the home club.

Chiefs starter Chen-Wei Lin worked into the fifth in search of his first High-A win. Following a walk and a single, Lin was lifted in favor of Jawilme Ramirez. Beloit promptly tied the game on an RBI hit from Yiddi Cappe and a Payton Green sacrifice fly.

With the game tied 3-3, the Chiefs again took advantage of an error by a Sky Carp pitcher. With two on and two out, Michael Curialle legged out an infield single. In an effort to make a play, Chase Centala sailed his throw down the right field line, scoring a pair of Peoria runners. Won-Bin Cho followed with an RBI double to left-center to make it 6-3.

The Peoria bullpen, led by Hunter Hayes and D.J. Carpenter closed out the final three innings to secure the win. Hayes tossed 2 1/3 hitless frames and struck out four. In the ninth inning, with two on and one out, the Chiefs turned to Carpenter, who came on to finish the job. He got the final two out to end the threat and secure the win. Ramirez was the game's winner, as he did not allow a run of his own over 1 2/3 innings. Ramirez improved to 4-1 on the year.

Game five of the series is set for Saturday night at Dozer Park. Right-hander Jose Davila is scheduled to start for Peoria. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Tink Hence bobblehead, courtesy of IT360.







Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2025

