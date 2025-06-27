Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

June 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, June 27, 2025 l Game #72 (7)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (3-3, 24-47) at Lansing Lugnuts (2-4, 38-34)

RH Luke Hayden (1-3, 3.14) vs. RH Corey Avant (2-3, 3.33)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the fourth game of a six-game series in Lansing. Current Series: Dayton 2, Lansing 1. Dayton-Lansing 2025 Season Series: Lansing 6, Dayton 3 (road team has won 7 of 9).

Last Game: Thursday: Lansing 9, Dayton 7. The Lugnuts scored six runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead, and built their lead to 8-1 through five innings. The Dragons scored four runs in the sixth to pull to within three at 8-5, but still trailed 9-5 going to the ninth. After Anthony Stephan's two-run double with two outs, the Dragons got the tying run to the plate but Carlos Jorge popped out to end the game. Johnny Ascanio hit a third inning solo homer for Dayton. Stephan had two doubles. Dayton starting pitcher Nestor Lorant recorded just two outs, surrendering six runs. Relievers Dylan Simmons and Cody Adcock both gave the club strong bullpen outings.

Current Series Recap at Lansing (June 24-29): Dayton has won two of the first three games in a high-scoring series. The Dragons are hitting .316 in the series while averaging 9.7 runs per game. The Dragons are batting .390 with runners in scoring position in this series, and they have collected 18 extra base hits in the three games. The Dayton team ERA in the series is 5.19 and the Dragons have committed four errors.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons need two wins in the final three games at Lansing to earn their first series victory of 2025.

Over their last four games, the Dragons have collected 54 hits, the most of any team in Full-Season Minor League Baseball (120 teams) over that brief period. They have batted .341 as a team, tied for third highest average in the minors. Their run total (41) is third highest in the minors, and their doubles total (16) is second most.

In the Second Half season (6 games played), the Dragons lead the MWL in runs (43) and doubles (17) while recording the second fewest strikeouts (43). They are batting .286 in the Second Half with an OPS of .800.

The Dragons have 16 hits with runners in scoring position in the first three games of the current series in Lansing. That total is one short of the Dragons season high for an entire series this season. They have played 10 six-game sets, 1 five-game set, and 1 three-game set.

The Dragons have 18 extra base hits in the first three games of this series, third most of any entire series in 2025 (most since 24 at QC, 5/13-5/18).

Yerlin Confidan has hit safely in four straight games, going 11 for 18 (.611) with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 9 RBI, and 7 runs scored.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. In those 10g, he is 13 for 40 (.325) with a home run, double, 5 RBI, and only one strikeout.

Carlos Jorge has hit safely in seven of his last eight games. In those 8g, he is 10 for 31 (.323) with a triple, 3 doubles, 6 RBI, and four stolen bases.

Anthony Stephan has hit safely in four straight games, going 9 for 18 (.500) with a home run, 4 doubles, and 8 RBI.

Carter Graham over his last three games is 6 for 12 (.500) with a home run, double, 4 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Connor Burns over his last 29 games since May 10 has posted an OPS of .819 with 7 HR, batting .252 with 19 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just five earned runs in 38.2 innings, an ERA of 1.16. Among pitchers with at least 35 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA, and sixth in all Minor League Baseball.

Reliever Joseph Menefee since May 1: 12 G, 1.89 ERA, 19 IP, 14 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 24 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Saturday, June 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 15.83) at Lansing RH Jake Garland (4-2, 4.74)

Sunday, June 29 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.53) at Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (2-4, 5.58)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







