Parkview Field Packs 7,155 in Sixth Sellout of Season

June 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne packed Parkview Field on Pro Wrestling Night Friday for its sixth sellout of the season of 7,155 as the TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 8-0.

The Loons (4-3, 38-34) put the first six batters of the ballgame in the first inning and sent all nine to the plate while scoring five runs on four hits before the 'Caps (4-3, 35-37) had a chance to hit.

Zyhir Hope (No. 3 Dodgers prospect) drove in two runs in the first inning on one of his three singles in the contest. Payton Martin got the ball for Great Lakes and retired the first 11 batters he faced before being lifted in the fourth inning due to injury. Sean Linan got the four-inning save for Great Lakes, allowing one hit and striking out seven batters to even the series up at two games apiece.

Next Game: Saturday, June 28 vs. Great Lakes (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost

- Loons Probable Starter: LHP Maddux Bruns (No. 21 Dodgers prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







