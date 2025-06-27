Sky Carp Drop 6-3 Decision at Peoria
June 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
PEORIA, Ill. - A pair of three-run innings by the Peoria Chiefs were too much to overcome for the Sky Carp in a 6-3 defeat Friday night.
The first outburst came in the third inning, after the Carp had grabbed a 1-0 lead on a wild pitch that scored Jesus Hernandez.
The Sky Carp pulled even with a pair of runs in the fifth on a Yiddi Cappe RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Payton Green.
But in the sixth inning, the Chiefs plated three more runs to establish control of the contest. Emaarion Boyd managed two of the Sky Carp four hits on the evening.
Karson Milbrandt took the loss after allowing three earned runs in 5 1-3 innings of work. Holt Jones continued his outstanding month of June with a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
The Carp and the Chiefs will be back in action Saturday at 7:05 in Peoria.
The Sky Carp will be back home to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday.
All three games will feature post-game fireworks to celebrate the nation's birthday, with Tuesday's game being Poopsie's Birthday Party as well!
Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2025
- Kernels Come Back and Win Suspended Game, 6-2, Drop Game Two, 12-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Produce Highest Runs Total in 18 Years with 19-4 Win at Lansing - Dayton Dragons
- Pérez Powers Wisconsin Past Quad Cities - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Drum Lugs, 19-4 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Peoria Edges Beloit on Friday - Peoria Chiefs
- Sky Carp Drop 6-3 Decision at Peoria - Beloit Sky Carp
- 'Caps Collect 50th Win in Lake County - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Loons Keep TinCaps to One Hit, Strike out 14 in 8-0 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Parkview Field Packs 7,155 in Sixth Sellout of Season - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Game Information: June 27 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Fourth Inning Onslaught Steers Captains to 10-6 Win over Whitecaps - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.