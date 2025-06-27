Sky Carp Drop 6-3 Decision at Peoria

June 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - A pair of three-run innings by the Peoria Chiefs were too much to overcome for the Sky Carp in a 6-3 defeat Friday night.

The first outburst came in the third inning, after the Carp had grabbed a 1-0 lead on a wild pitch that scored Jesus Hernandez.

The Sky Carp pulled even with a pair of runs in the fifth on a Yiddi Cappe RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Payton Green.

But in the sixth inning, the Chiefs plated three more runs to establish control of the contest. Emaarion Boyd managed two of the Sky Carp four hits on the evening.

Karson Milbrandt took the loss after allowing three earned runs in 5 1-3 innings of work. Holt Jones continued his outstanding month of June with a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

The Carp and the Chiefs will be back in action Saturday at 7:05 in Peoria.

The Sky Carp will be back home to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday.

All three games will feature post-game fireworks to celebrate the nation's birthday, with Tuesday's game being Poopsie's Birthday Party as well!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

