Kernels Come Back and Win Suspended Game, 6-2, Drop Game Two, 12-4

June 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels came back to win the continuation of a rain-suspended contest from Thursday, 6-5, but dropped game two to South Bend 12-4 at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night.

To begin game three of the series on Thursday night, South Bend struck for three runs in the first inning and two more in the third before rain came and suspended play until Friday with the Cubs on top 5-0.

When the game resumed on Friday, the Kernels' offense got right to work. In the bottom of the third, Poncho Ruiz led off the continued game with a single. Then, with two outs, after a Misael Urbina walk, Kyle DeBarge singled to plate Ruiz, making it 5-1. Brandon Winokur then singled to load the bases for Danny De Andrade, who lined a grand slam just over the wall in right to even the tally at 5-5.

In the bottom of the fifth, Cedar Rapids took the lead. Justin Connell walked to lead off the inning, then stole second base. With one down, DeBarge doubled down the right field line to score Connell and put the Kernels ahead 6-5.

Jose Olivares took the Kernels the rest of the way. Coming on in relief, the right-hander went six innings and struck out eight to secure his third win of the year and the victory in the continued contest 6-5.

The Cubs got on the board early in the second game of the evening. To begin the first, Carter Trice reached on a throwing error, then Christian Hernandez launched a no-doubt home run to left to put the Cubs ahead 2-0.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Kernels got one back. DeBarge walked, stole second and scored on a Billy Amick RBI single to cut it to a 2-1 game.

In the top of the second, South Bend responded. Ivan Brethwor singled up the middle, then Brian Kalmer blasted a home run to left to make it 4-1.

In the last of the second, Cedar Rapids answered. Jaime Ferrer singled to begin the inning, and Caden Kendle was hit by a pitch. With one out, Maddux Houghton reached on an error that allowed Ferrer to score to make it 4-2. One batter later, DeBarge hit into an RBI groundout to make it 4-3.

But, in the road half of the third, South Bend pulled away. A fielder's choice, a walk and a single loaded the bases for Brethowr, who was hit by a pitch to make it 5-3. One batter later, Drew Bowser doubled to bring home a pair to make it 7-3. Next, Kalmer lined an RBI single to left to plate a run, and a throwing error allowed another to score to make it 9-3. Finally, Rojas capped the inning with a three-run home run to make it 12-3.

In the bottom of the third, a Kyle Hess RBI double made it 12-4, but that would be it for the Kernels' offense in the eight-run Cubs win.

Cedar Rapids goes to 2-5 in the second half and 1-3 in the series against South Bend. Game five is set for tomorrow evening at 6:35 with Cole Peschl to start for the Kernels opposite Ryan Gallagher.







