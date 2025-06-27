Dragons Drum Lugs, 19-4

June 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Victor Acosta and Leo Balcazar homered amid a 19-hit attack, and the Dayton Dragons (4-3, 25-47) scalded the Lansing Lugnuts (2-5, 38-35), 19-4, on Friday night at Jackson® Field™.

The Dragons have collected 56 hits and scored 48 runs in winning three of the first four games of the six-game series.

Dayton scored two runs in the first, two in the second, four in the fifth, six in the sixth, three in the seventh and two in the ninth against five Lugnuts pitchers, tallying seven runs apiece against starter Corey Avant and reliever Yehizon Sanchez.

All nine Dragons hit safely and eight of the nine scored runs, led by four runs from shortstop Carlos Sanchez, who singled twice and drew three of Dayton's nine walks.

For their part, the Lugnuts collected nine hits against three Dragons pitchers, including an RBI triple from Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (2-for-5) and another strong game from Nate Nankil, who finished 2-for-3 with an HBP to lift his batting average to .318, second in the Midwest League behind teammate T.J. Schofield-Sam.

The fifth game of the series, Saturday night, is Marvel Super Heroes Night with a pregame Comic Book Giveaway and postgame LAFCU Fireworks. Gates open at 6 p.m. Lansing right-hander Jake Garland takes on Dayton southpaw Nick Sando at 7:05 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







