Carp Pitching Shines Again in 5-2 Win

April 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Sky Carp recorded their second straight victory Friday night, taking down the South Bend Cubs 5-2.

For the second straight night, it was the Carp pitching staff that stood out the most. A trio of hurlers combined to allow two runs on just two hits.

Thomas White (1-1) got the start and went 5 1-3 innings and allowed just one hit while striking out seven.

Gabe Bierman was terrific in relief, failing to allow an earned run or a hit in 1 2-3 frames, and Justin Storm notched his second save of the season after working two scoreless innings.

The Carp took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Fenwick Trimble doubled home Colby Shade, and Trimble came around to score thanks to an error by the Cubs.

Shade made it 3-0 in the sixth inning when he singled home Ryan Ignoffo. After the Cubs plated single runs in the sixth and seventh to make it 3-2, Ignoffo's two-run double in the ninth provided the final margin.

The Sky Carp again were active on the basepaths, stealing five bases to increase their league-leading total.

The Sky Carp and Cubs will do battle again in game five of their six-game set Saturday at 3:05 p.m. Central time.

The Sky Carp will make their return to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, May 6 when they take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.

Written by Josh Flickinger

