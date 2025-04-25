Whitecaps Top Dragons 10-2 on Friday Night

April 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - West Michigan's Andrew Jenkins belted a home run and double as part of a 13-hit attack as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 10-2 on Friday night. The teams have split the first four games of the series that continues with games Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

A crowd of 7,761 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

West Michigan jumped out to a 3-0 lead with three runs in the second inning and never trailed. Andrew Jenkins started the scoring with a home run to left field, his third homer of the year.

The Dragons collected three hits in the third inning and pushed across one run on an infield single by Peyton Stovall that brought in Myles Smith from third base to make it 3-1.

But Dayton could not further cut the deficit. West Michigan added two more runs in the fifth inning and took a 5-1 lead to the ninth, when the Whitecaps sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs to build their lead to 10-1. Dayton closed out the scoring with a run in the ninth on a bases loaded walk to Stovall, who was credited with both Dragons RBI in the game.

Carlos Jorge, who began the day hitting just .189 for the Dragons, went 4 for 5 to raise his average on the year all the way to .262. It was the first four-hit game of the season for a Dayton player.

The Dragons finished the night with nine hits. Along with Jorge's four hits, Stovall collected two. John Michael Faile had one hit to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games.

Dragons starting pitcher Brian Edgington (0-1) was charged with the loss. He worked three innings, allowing three runs on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Reliever Jimmy Romano was the Dragons most effective pitcher, going three innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-12) host West Michigan (13-6) again on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 pm in the fifth game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Adam Serwinowski (0-1, 1.50) will start for the Dragons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

