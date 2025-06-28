Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

June 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, June 28, 2025 l Game #73 (8)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (4-3, 25-47) at Lansing Lugnuts (2-5, 38-35)

LH Nick Sando (1-2, 15.83) vs. RH Jake Garland (4-2, 4.74)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the fifth game of a six-game series in Lansing.

Today's complete Game Notes and Stat packets are attached.

For starting lineups, roster, media guide, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 19, Lansing 4. The Dragons produced their highest run total in 18 years as they collected 19 hits with eight of their nine batters picking up at least two hits. The Dragons finished just two runs short of the club record of 21 runs in a game. They scored 19 runs for the first time since July 5, 2007. The Dragons attack was led by Victor Acosta, who had a home run and five runs batted in. Leo Balcazar had three hits including a home run. The Dragons had eight extra base hits in the game. Dayton led 4-2 going to the fifth inning when they exploded for 13 runs over the next three frames including six in the sixth.

Current Series Recap at Lansing (June 24-29): The Dragons need one win in the final two games at Lansing to earn their first series victory of 2025. Dayton has won three of the first four games in the set. The Dragons are hitting .348 in the series while averaging 12 runs per game. The Dragons are batting .365 with runners in scoring position in this series. The Dayton team ERA in the series is 4.89 and the Dragons have committed seven errors.

Team and Player Notes:

Dayton has set a new 2025 season high in runs scored in a game three times in their last five games, beginning with a 12-run day on Sunday followed by a 13-run outburst on Tuesday and a 19-run explosion on Friday. They have also set or matched season highs in hits three times in the last five games with 17 hits Sunday and Tuesday and 19 hits on Friday.

Over their last five games, the Dragons have scored 60 runs while collecting 73 hits and batting .360 as a team. Over this period, they lead Full-Season Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in runs, hits, batting average, on-base percentage (.439) and doubles (21).

In the Second Half season (7 games), the Dragons lead the High-A level (30 teams) in runs (62), batting average (.311), hits (82), and doubles (22).

In the first four games of the current series in Lansing, the Dragons have scored 48 runs, their second highest total in any entire series since the resumption of Minor League Baseball in 2021 after the pandemic (they scored 50 runs in a six-game set at Lansing, August 10-15, 2021). The Dragons have 26 extra base hits in the current series, also their second highest total in an entire series over the last five years (they had 28 in a six-game set, May 10-15, 2022).

The Dragons are batting .365 with runners in scoring position in this series, collecting 23 hits with RISP. The Dragons previous high in 2025 for most hits in an entire series with RISP was 17.

Yerlin Confidan has hit safely in four straight games, going 11 for 18 (.611) with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 9 RBI, and 7 runs scored.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games. In those 11g, he is 16 for 47 (.340) with 2 home runs, 2 doubles, 7 RBI, and only 1 strikeout.

Carlos Jorge has hit safely in eight of his last nine games. In those 9g, he is 13 for 38 (.342) with 1 triple, 4 doubles, 7 RBI, and 4 stolen bases.

Anthony Stephan has hit safely in five straight games, going 11 for 24 (.458) with 1 home run, 5 doubles, and 8 RBI.

Carter Graham over his last three games is 6 for 12 (.500) with a home run, double, 4 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Carlos Sanchez in his first four games since joining the Dragons has gone 6 for 17 (.353) with 1 home run and 5 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just five earned runs in 38.2 innings, an ERA of 1.16. Among pitchers with at least 35 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA, and fifth in all Minor League Baseball.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Sunday, June 29 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.53) at Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (2-4, 5.58)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.