Whitaker Activated from 7-Day IL

June 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. RHP Logan Whitaker has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with nine on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series against South Bend tonight at 6:35.







