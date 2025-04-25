Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow

April 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (10-8) and Lake County Captains (10-8) Friday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Loons and Captains will play a doubleheader tomorrow Saturday, April 26th. Game one will start at 5:00 p.m., with game two shortly after game one concludes. Both games will be seven innings.

It will be the first doubleheader for Great Lakes in 2025.

