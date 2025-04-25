Wisconsin Outlasts Cedar Rapids in Pitchers' Duel, Timber Rattlers Top Kernels 1-0

Cedar Rapids, IA - After scoring 13 runs in the win on Thursday, Wisconsin needed just one run Friday night to best Cedar Rapids in game four of the series 1-0.

Alejandro Hidalgo got the start for Cedar Rapids and posted his best outing of the season. The right-hander did not give up a run across five innings of work, allowing just one hit while striking out seven.

His counterpart, Bishop Letson, however, was just as sharp for the Timber Rattlers. The Wisconsin starter went 5.1 scoreless frames with four strikeouts and no walks, keeping the game scoreless to the sixth.

In the top of the sixth inning, Jadher Areinamo led off with a base hit into center field. After a Blake Burke walk, another single by Matt Wood loaded the bases. The next batter, Juan Baez, then grounded into a double play, which plated a run to make it 1-0.

With the lead, the Timber Rattlers' bullpen took Wisconsin the rest of the way. In relief of Letson, the Rattler pen did not allow a run or a hit in the final 3.2 innings.

Cedar Rapids had its best chance to spark a comeback in the bottom of the ninth. A two-out walk from Danny De Andrade put the tying run on base. Nate Baez then reached on an error, setting the table for Kevin Maitan. But Wisconsin reliever Aaron Rund picked up a strikeout to end the game in a 1-0 Timber Rattlers win.

The loss drops the Kernels to 11-7 on the season and 2-2 on the homestand. Game five of the series is set for 1:05 Saturday afternoon. Tanner Hall gets the start for Cedar Rapids, opposite Tyson Hardin.

