Letson & Three Relievers Shut Out Kernels for 1-0 Win

April 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Four Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pitchers - Bishop Letson, Bayden Root, Dikember Sanchez, and Aaron Rund - held the Cedar Rapids Kernels to four hits in a shutout for a 1-0 win at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday night. Letson tossed 5-1/3 scoreless innings and earned his first Midwest League victory as the Rattlers held on to the late lead.

The starting pitchers dueled through five innings. Alejandro Hidalgo pitched five scoreless innings, walked four, and struck out seven while allowing one hit. Letson matched Hidalgo with five scoreless innings.

Wisconsin (7-12) had the breakthrough in the top of the sixth against reliever Jacob Wosinski. Jadher Areinamo singled, Blake Burke walked, and Matt Wood singled to load the bases. Juan Baez grounded a ball up the middle that was turned into a 4-3 double play but allowed Areinamo to score for the 1-0 lead.

Letson went back out for the bottom of the sixth and allowed a one-out, infield single to Brandon Winokur before exiting the game. Letson allowed four hits, walked none, and struck out four over his 5-1/3 innings.

Bayden Root relieved Letson and Winokur promptly stole second base. Root got the second out of the inning when Baez made a tough pick on a hard one-hopper off the bat of Billy Amick for the out at first. The final out was on a routine grounder to second. Root would give up a deep fly to Danny DeAndrade in the seventh but would pitch a perfect inning.

Dikember Sanchez was next up out of the Wisconsin bullpen. He set down the first two batters he faced in the eighth, but a walk to Misael Urbina extended the inning to Winokur, who grounded into an inning-ending force play.

In the bottom of the ninth, Sanchez retired the first two batters he faced again but walked DeAndrade on a 3-2 pitch. The call went to the Wisconsin bullpen one more time.

Aaron Rund answered the call and got Nate Baez to ground a ball to third that was misplayed by Baez for an error to put the tying and winning runs on base with veteran Kevin Maitan to the plate.

Cedar Rapids (11-7) had rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 4-2 victory on Tuesday night against the Rattlers. Maitan started the game-winning rally on Tuesday with a one-out double. On Friday, he had a chance to win the game for the Kernels.

The degree of difficulty increased for Rund and the Rattlers as DeAndrade and pinch-runner Kyle Hess pulled a double steal to get both runners into scoring position. Rund was unfazed, even after a close 1-2 pitch to Maitan was called a ball. The right-handed reliever got Maitan to chase the next pitch for strike three to end the game with his first save of the season.

Areinamo and Wood each had two singles to account for all four of Wisconsin's hits in the game.

The Rattlers have won two straight games to even up the series with the Kernels through four games.

Game five of the series is Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Tyson Hardin (2-0, 0.00) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Rattlers. Cedar Rapids has named Tanner Hall (1-0, 6.23) as their starter. Game time is 1:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 12:45pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 000 001 000 - 1 4 1

CR 000 000 000 - 0 4 0

WP: Bishop Letson (1-0)

LP: Jacob Wosinski (1-1)

SAVE: Aaron Rund (1)

TIME: 2:14

ATTN: 1,236

