Vazquez Goes 5-For-5 in Bandits' Rout of Chiefs
April 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - Daniel Vazquez stacked up five of the River Bandits' season-high 18 hits on Friday, as Quad Cities defeated the Peoria Chiefs 13-4 at Modern Woodmen Park.
The 5-for-5 effort, a first in the infielder's five-year minor league career, was one of six multi-hit efforts from Quad Cities' lineup. Callan Moss also contributed multiple knocks and drove in each of Quad Cities' first three runs against Chiefs' starter Jose Davila, plating a pair with a first-inning single and a tally on a sacrifice-fly in the third, set up by Vazquez's leadoff triple.
Omar Hernandez struck for the biggest blow of the third inning, emptying the bases with a two-out, three-run double to put the Bandits up 6-0 after three.
Vazquez contributed his third hit of the night as the second of four fourth-inning Bandits' singles, including RBI-pokes from Bryan Gonzaelz and Chris Brito, who also posted multi-hit performances over the night.
With Quad Cities ahead 8-0 through four innings, Bandits' starter Logan Martin cruised through his first and his club's sixth quality start of the season and completed 6.0-scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while only allowing four total baserunners.
After Tyler Davis relieved the starter with a scoreless top of the seventh, the Bandits' bats went on the attack again, this time against Dionys Rodriguez and this time with Vazquez notching an RBI-single of his own for his fourth hit of the game. The next batter, Bryan Gonzalez made it a 10-0 Quad Cities lead with his second RBI-double of the night.
Vazquez then completed the five-hit effort by driving in the last of the Bandits' three eighth-inning runs with a second RBI-single, after Diego Guzman brought in a run on a ground ball and Erick Torres logged a sacrifice-fly.
Mauricio Veliz kept Peoria out of the run column with a scoreless eighth, but the Chiefs refused to be shut out for a second-straight night and tagged Zachary Cawyer for four runs, three earned, over two outs in the ninth, including an RBI-triple from Miguel Villarroel. Jesus Rios officially secured the win and got Zach Levenson to ground out for the game's final out.
Martin (2-1) earned his second win of the season for Quad Cities, while Davila (1-2) allowed more than ten hits for the second-straight start (13) and eight runs over 3.2 innings.
Up three games to one in the six-game series, Quad Cities will look to lock up the set on Saturday night, as Frank Mozzicato (1-0, 1.72) will get the start opposite Peoria's Hancel Rincon (0-0, 3.97). First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.
