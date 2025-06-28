Lansing Homer in 8th Inning Lifts Lugnuts Past Dragons, 4-3

Lansing, Mich. - Lansing's Jared Dickey hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Lugnuts to a 4-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night. The Lugnuts erased a 3-1 Dragons lead with one run in the seventh and two in the eighth to win.

The Dragons can still pick up their first series win of the 2025 season by winning Sunday afternoon. Dayton has won three of five in the six-game series so far.

Game Summary:

The Dragons scored in the top of the first inning on a solo home run by the second batter of the game, Carlos Jorge, to make it 1-0. Jorge's homer was his fifth of the season.

Dayton starting pitcher Nick Sando was making only his second start of the season after pitching out of the bullpen for most of the year. Sando, who replaced injured starter Brian Edgington in the Dayton rotation, was outstanding, tossing four shutout innings while allowing just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.

Dayton added another run in the top of the sixth inning when Peyton Stovall walked and scored on Jack Moss' double off the right field fence to make it 2-0.

The Lugnuts scored one run against Dayton reliever Jonah Hurney in the bottom of the sixth to make it 2-1, but the Dragons responded with a run in the top of the seventh to again lead by two. Carlos Jorge singled with two outs, stole second, and scored on Leo Balcazar's double to make it 3-1. The Lugnuts added another run against Hurney in the bottom of the seventh to make it 3-2.

Hurney worked three innings for the Dragons, allowing two runs on four hits, and was replaced by Joseph Menefee to begin the bottom of the eighth with Dayton leading 3-2. Menefee allowed a lead-off walk in the inning, retired the next two hitters, and then allowed a two-run home run by Jared Dickey that put Lansing in front, 4-3.

The Dragons had a chance in the top of the ninth to tie or take the lead. Connor Burns opened the inning with a hit to left field and went to second on Johnny Ascanio's sacrifice bunt. Victor Acosta was hit by a pitch to put men at first and second with one out, but Carlos Sanchez, pinch hitting for Jorge, grounded into a game-ending double play.

The Dragons had 10 hits in the game and have reached double-figures in hits in five of their last six games. They have collected 83 hits over their last six games, an average of 13.8 hits per game. They have scored 63 runs in the last six games, averaging 10.5 runs per game.

Jorge led the Dragons with three hits including a home run, and he scored two runs while stealing one base. Moss, in only his second game with the Dragons, had two hits including a double and drove in a run. Acosta had two hits. Balcazar had a double and an RBI.

Menefee (1-2) allowed two runs in his only inning, walking three, and was charged with the loss.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-4, 25-48) close out the six-game series at Lansing against the Lugnuts (3-5, 39-35) on Sunday at 1:05 pm. Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.53) will start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

