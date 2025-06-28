TinCaps Game Information: June 28 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

June 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-3, 35-37) vs. Great Lakes Loons (4-3, 37-35)

Saturday, June 28 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 73 of 131

RHP Eric Yost (4-5, 2.43 ERA) vs. LHP Maddux Bruns (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Fort Wayne packed Parkview Field on Pro Wrestling Night Friday for its sixth sellout of the season of 7,155 fans as the TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 8-0.

YOU'VE BEEN YOST'D: This season, Yost ranks third in the Midwest League in ERA (2.43), is tied for third in WHIP (1.14), and batting average against (.218). He also ranks seventh in innings pitched (63.0), sixth in strikeouts (67), while ranking third in strikeout-to-walk ratio (17.7%) and fifth in walk rate (7.5%) amongst qualified arms. The Ossining, New York native has turned in three of the TinCaps' 10 quality starts this season.

YOST PITCHER OF THE WEEK: On Monday, Minor League Baseball named TinCaps starter Eric Yost as the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week. The right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings and allowed just one hit on Saturday against Dayton. Yost struck out nine batters and retired 23 of the 26 batters he faced. This is the 22-year-old's second time going seven innings in a start this season, with the other also coming against Dayton on May 4. Across three starts against Dayton, the Northeastern grad's line is: 1-1, 18 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 26 K, 1 BB, 0.50 ERA, .194 BAA.

FORMER TINCAPS, NOW MAJOR LEAGUE ACES: Both the MLB's leader in wins and the National League's strikeout leader spent time in the Fort. 2013 and 2014 TinCap, Max Fried, is 10-2 with an MLB second-best 1.92 ERA across 108 innings pitched while keeping hitters to a .204 average against him. 2018 and 2021 TinCap, MacKenzie Gore, leads the National League with 129 strikeouts and toes the slab Sunday against the Angels.

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: Newly added to the roster last Tuesday, Ryan Jackson has reached base in all eight games played with Fort Wayne, going 3-for-3, driving in three on Thursday. The former USC Trojan clubbed his first High-A home run in the win, having his third multi-hit, multi-RBI game since being called up. Jackson ended his time in the California League leading the league with 55 walks and has added eight with the 'Caps. In 70 games this season, Jackson is hitting .295 with 21 extra-base hits. Making his first pro start in the outfield on Tuesday, Jackson robbed an extra-base hit and turned a double play.

KLOBBERING KARP: TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios hit his third home run in the last week in a 3-for-4, 4 RBI performance on Thursday. Seven of his nine long balls this season have been to the opposite field. The lefty has driven in a team-leading 36 RBI.

BEWARE SOUTHPAWS: TinCaps 1B/OF Jack Costello is crushing left-handed pitchers this year, batting .338, good for 3rd in the MWL. He is only behind Lansing's Tommy White and Great Lakes' Josue De Paula. The 2024 10th-round draft pick has nine extra-base hits and 12 RBI against the southpaws this year. Following a move to a lefty, Costello scored the game-winning run Tuesday after roping his fourth double in the last week. He's also hitting .308 this season on Saturdays, better than any other day.

OSWALDO LINARES: TinCaps catcher Oswaldo Linares has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games and 14 of his last 16 since the start of May. After going 1-for-22 to begin the year, Linares is batting .289 since with five extra-base hits, seven walks, and 10 RBI in 15 games played. Last Thursday, Linares cracked his first High-A home run, a no-doubt shot at Dayton.

HOME SWEET HOME: The TinCaps continue their stretch of 15 home games in the next 19 days before the All-Star break. Following this week's six-game set against the Loons, they will welcome the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate) in a home-and-home series next week, where the first three games will be in Fort Wayne. The team will return home after the weekend to host the Royals-affiliated Quad Cities River Bandits before the break.







Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.