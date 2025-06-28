Leo De Vries Walks it Off in Saturday Night Pitcher's Duel

June 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) played hero for the TinCaps in front of a packed Parkview Field crowd in Saturday night's 2-1 victory over the Great Lakes Loons.

The 18-year-old shortstop came through for Fort Wayne (5-3, 36-37) in the bottom of the ninth with two runners on and one out. On the first pitch, De Vries roped a base hit 106 mph off the right field wall to give the 'Caps a share of the series.

Great Lakes (4-4, 38-35) scored the game's opening run for the fifth time this series. Kendall George (No. 13 Dodgers prospect) scored on an RBI double off the bat of Zyhir Hope (No. 3 Dodgers prospect). Hope has an extra base hit in his last three games, but it's all the Loons could muster at the plate.

Fort Wayne tied the game up in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Oswaldo Linares in the fourth, and zeros were tossed up from both pitching staffs until De Vries' final blow in the ninth.

Reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week, Eric Yost, got the ball for the TinCaps and worked 5 2/3 innings in his 13th start of the season. For the second time in his last three outings, Fernando Sanchez did not allow a hit or run in relief. The left-hander lowered his season ERA to 2.56 across 31 2/3 innings.

Garrett Hawkins got the win for Fort Wayne after working a scoreless ninth inning, throwing just seven pitches. He has not allowed a run in his last 19 outings, which has stretched across 22 frames. Hawkins is now tied for 2nd in the Midwest League with six wins this season.

Next Game: Sunday, June 29 vs. Great Lakes (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Luis Gutierrez

- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Brooks Auger

