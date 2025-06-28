Cubs Hold on for 5-4 Win, Capture Series in Cedar Rapids

June 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The South Bend Cubs (28-46) won their series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (42-32) on Saturday evening at Veterans Memorial Stadium, winning the game by a 5-4 score. The Cubs have now won consecutive road series after going without a winning road series throughout April and May. They also remain in first place in the West division with a 5-3 second-half record.

Having scored first in each of the week's first four games, the Cubs did it again on Saturday. First baseman Brian Kalmer knocked a run-scoring single in the second inning, bringing him to seven RBI for the series. Right fielder Andy Garriola followed a two-run single in the third, stretching South Bend's lead to 3-0. The Cubs left the bases loaded in both innings, though, keeping the Kernels in the game. And despite the early offense against him, Cedar Rapids starter Cole Peschl completed five innings with only those three runs allowed.

Opposite him, South Bend starter Ryan Gallagher pitched very well early on, needing only 42 pitches to deliver four scoreless innings out of the gate. The Kernels got to him later in the outing, though, snatching two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to claim the lead. In the fifth, catcher Poncho Ruiz put the Kernels on the board with a double, and shortstop Kyle DeBarge brought them within one on a single. An inning later, right fielder Kyle Hess softly doubled into the right-field corner, plating two runs to push Cedar Rapids ahead.

After Logan Whitaker pitched a scoreless sixth inning in his return from the injured list, the Kernels turned to right-hander Jacob Kisting for the seventh. He quickly recorded the first two outs and put Garriola's back against the wall with two strikes, but Garriola singled to extend the inning. That gave designated hitter Cameron Sisneros, the newest South Bend position player, a chance to hit, and he took full advantage. With two strikes against him, Sisneros launched what turned out to be the game-winning two-run home run, his first at the High-A level and fourth of the season overall.

Ahead by a 5-4 score, the Cubs called upon right-hander Kenten Egbert, their usual Sunday starting pitcher, for his first relief appearance of the year. Before spinning a perfect eighth inning, Egbert battled through the bottom of the seventh, facing the top of the Kernels' order. With the tying run at third and one out, designated hitter Brandon Winokur blistered a sharp ground ball to third base, where Jefferson Rojas made a quick throw home to deny the runner from scoring. Cedar Rapids loaded the bases later in the inning, but left fielder Misael Urbina grounded out to keep the Cubs in front. Right-hander Brayden Risedorph handled the ninth inning, going 1-2-3 to capture his fourth save of the season and second as a South Bend Cub.

South Bend and Cedar Rapids will wrap up the series at 2:05 PM ET on Sunday, with right-hander Connor Schultz scheduled to pitch for the Cubs against righty Alejandro Hidalgo. With a win, the Cubs guarantee themselves a winning record for their nine-game road trip.







