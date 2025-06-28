Chiefs Win Third Straight Over Sky Carp

June 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - The Peoria Chiefs plated a pair of runs in the first and two more in the fifth inning to account for all of the runs scored in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Sky Carp.

The win was the third straight for the Chiefs after the Carp took the first two games in the six-game series.

The Sky Carp were limited to just five hits, two of which came off the bat of Brock Vradenburg. The Carp had their share of opportunities, but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

Luke Lashuta fell to 0-2 after allowing a pair of runs in three innings. Holt Jones continued his fine month of June with a scoreless eighth inning. He's allowed just one earned run in the month, spanning 7 1-3 innings.

The Carp will go for the series split when the two teams meet Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

The Sky Carp will be back home to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday.

All three games will feature post-game fireworks to celebrate the nation's birthday, with Tuesday's game being Poopsie's Birthday Party as well!

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.