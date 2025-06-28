Chiefs Win Third Straight Over Sky Carp
June 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
PEORIA, Ill. - The Peoria Chiefs plated a pair of runs in the first and two more in the fifth inning to account for all of the runs scored in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Sky Carp.
The win was the third straight for the Chiefs after the Carp took the first two games in the six-game series.
The Sky Carp were limited to just five hits, two of which came off the bat of Brock Vradenburg. The Carp had their share of opportunities, but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.
Luke Lashuta fell to 0-2 after allowing a pair of runs in three innings. Holt Jones continued his fine month of June with a scoreless eighth inning. He's allowed just one earned run in the month, spanning 7 1-3 innings.
The Carp will go for the series split when the two teams meet Sunday at 2:05 p.m.
The Sky Carp will be back home to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday.
All three games will feature post-game fireworks to celebrate the nation's birthday, with Tuesday's game being Poopsie's Birthday Party as well!
