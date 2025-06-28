Late Home Run Pushes Cubs Past Kernels 5-4

Cedar Rapids, IA - A Cameron Sisneros go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the difference as the Cubs knocked off the Kernels 5-4 to clinch a series victory over Cedar Rapids Saturday night.

After scoring twelve runs on Friday, the Cubs' offense picked up right where they left off on Saturday evening. Andy Garriola singled with one out in the top of the second inning, then with two down, Miguel Pabon cued an infield single to put two on for Brian Kalmer, who lined a single into center, scoring Garriola to put South Bend ahead 1-0.

In the top of the third inning, the Cubs added on. A Jefferson Rojas walk, a Christian Hernandez single and an Edgar Alvarez walk loaded the bases for Garriola, who lined a sharp grounder into right field to plate a pair of runs to make it 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Kernels got on the board. Andy Lugo led off with a single, then moved up to second on a steal. With one out, Poncho Ruiz smacked a booming double off the wall in left field to score Lugo to make it 3-1. Now with two down, Kyle DeBarge lined a single into left to bring in Ruiz to make it 3-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Cedar Rapids jumped in front. Billy Amick walked with one out, then Misael Urbina singled. With two outs, Kyle Hess lifted a double down the right field line to bring home both runs and put the Kernels ahead 4-3.

In the top of the seventh, that lead switched hands. After two quick Cubs outs, Garriola lined a single to left, then Cameron Sisneros blasted a two-run home run to right to put South Bend back on top 5-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Kernels loaded the bases, but the Cubs' bullpen left them full before pitching perfect eighth and ninth innings to hold on to the 5-4 advantage, the score that would be the final.

With the loss, Cedar Rapids falls to 2-6 in the second half and to 1-4 in the set against South Bend. The series finale is set for Sunday afternoon at 1:05, with Alejandro Hidalgo to start for the Kernels opposite Connor Schultz.







