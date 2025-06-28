Dickey Dinger Dooms Dayton, 4-3

LANSING, Mich. - In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jared Dickey lifted a dramatic two-out, go-ahead two-run homer over the 23-foot right field wall, carrying the Lansing Lugnuts (3-5, 39-35) past the Dayton Dragons (4-4, 25-48), 4-3, in front of a Saturday night crowd of 6,614 at Jackson® Field™.

The thrilling victory gives the Lugnuts the opportunity to clinch a series split with Dayton via a win in the Sunday finale.

A day after the Dragons thrashed the Nuts 19-4, Lansing starter Jake Garland limited Dayton to a mere two runs in 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven while walking just one.

A Tommy White RBI double in the bottom of the sixth off reliever Jonah Hurney brought the Nuts within 2-1.

A Jack Moss RBI double in the seventh off Henry Gómez rebuilt the Dayton lead to two runs, only to see Davis Diaz crush an RBI double off Hurney in the bottom of the seventh, carving the Nuts back within 3-2.

Facing Joseph Menefee in the bottom of the eighth, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer walked and stole second. Menefee retired T.J. Schofield-Sam on a popout and White on a strikeout. Dickey ambushed his next pitch, launching a breaking ball out to right to give the Nuts the lead.

It was Dickey's third home run of the season; all have been hit against the Dragons.

Dayton threatened in the ninth inning against Mark Adamiak, thanks to a Connor Burns leadoff single and Victor Acosta one-out HBP. But Adamiak induced a double-play grounder from pinch-hitter Carlos Sanchez to shortstop Kuroda-Grauer, notching his MiLB-leading 13th save.

The game was completed in two hours and 12 minutes.

In the win, Lansing left fielder Nate Nankil went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk, extending his hitting streak to 13 games and his on-base streak to 19 games, though he departed the game in the eighth inning after fouling a ball off of his foot.

The Sunday series finale will see a rematch from the Tuesday opener between A's prospect Steven Echavarria and Reds prospect Adam Serwinowski at 1:05 p.m.

