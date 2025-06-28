'Caps Tie Franchise Record in 21-4 Win

June 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed an offensive explosion of epic proportions, tying the franchise single-game runs record as part of a 21-4 win over the Lake County Captains on Saturday night at Classic Park.

The Whitecaps, who scored 20 runs in a 20-6 win on June 13 at Lansing to clinch the first-half Midwest League Eastern Division, plated one more on Saturday night to tie the franchise record for runs scored when Luke Gold slammed a solo home run to lead off the eighth inning. The 21 runs tie a 15-year-old record when the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 21-10 on August 8, 2010. The 'Caps plated 20 or more for the second time in June -- marking the first time in franchise history that the Whitecaps have plated 20 runs in multiple games during a season.

Holding a 1-0 lead entering the second inning, the Whitecaps watched the first two batters of the inning go down on strikeouts before the next nine batters - batters 1-9 - came around to score in order. The epic two-out rally included run-scoring singles from Max Clark, Izaac Pacheco, and Patrick Lee; run-scoring doubles from John Peck and Josue Briceño, and a two-run homer from Bennett Lee to help the 'Caps take a 10-0 lead only two innings into the contest. After a two-run homer from Captains first baseman Maick Collado got Lake County on the scoreboard, West Michigan answered with two more of their own on run-scoring singles by Peyton Graham and Kevin McGonigle to extend the lead to 12-2. In the fourth, the Whitecaps plated five more runs on two swings as Briceño cleared the bases with a three-run double, and Graham launched his second homer in as many days to help West Michigan pull out to a 15-run advantage at 17-2. One inning later, Patrick Lee launched his third home run of the season - the 'Caps third home run of the night, to push the Whitecaps to an 18-3 lead. After moving across two more runs in the seventh, Gold took advantage of a 3-0 fastball in the eighth and sent it over the wall for his fifth home run of the season and fourth in June to help the Whitecaps tie the franchise record.

The Whitecaps jump to 51-22 and 7-1 in the second half, while the Captains fall to 38-36 and 3-5 in the back half of 2025. Reliever Marco Jimenez (2-1) delivered two perfect innings while striking out four of the six batters he faced to pick up his second win of the season, while the Captains Jackson Humphries (0-7) was the first of three straight Lake County pitchers to allow five runs in suffering his seventh loss, only lasting 1.2 frames in the defeat. Pacheco left the contest with an injury sustained while running the bases in the second inning.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Lake County conclude this six-game series from Eastlake on Sunday at 1 pm. The Whitecaps and Captains will send Max Alba and Caden Favors to the mound in a rematch of the first game of the series on Tuesday. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.