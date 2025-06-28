Chiefs Ground Sky Carp in 4-0 Shutout Win

June 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL -Behind a strong pitching performance, the Peoria Chiefs blanked the Beloit Sky Carp 4-0 on Saturday night at Dozer Park for their first shutout win of the season.

A trio of Chiefs pitchers teamed up to keep the Sky Carp off the scoreboard. Peoria starter Jose Davila worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings and finished one out shy of qualification for a win. Tanner Jacobson covered 2 1/3 innings in relief to score the win on Saturday. The right-hander lowered his season ERA to 3.00. Another right-hander, Tyler Bradt, threw all three of his pitches for strikes and recorded the final six outs to lock down the shutout. For Peoria, it was their first shutout win since August 9, 2024, a 1-0 triumph over Cedar Rapids.

The Chiefs staked an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. With two on and two outs, Miguel Villarroel delivered a two-run double to center field to make it 2-0 Peoria.

Upon his entry into the game, Jacobson surrendered a two-out triple to Jay Beshears. Jacobson bounced back to retire the next batter and end the threat. Beloit batters were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base on Saturday.

Peoria chipped in two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Chiefs loaded the bases with no one out but a double play stymied a possible big inning. With the score 3-0, Ryan Campos singled home Michael Curialle to make it 4-0.

With the win, the Chiefs got back to .500 in the second half at 4-4. They will go for the outright series win tomorrow.

The six-game series wraps up Sunday as right-hander Gerardo Salas gets the start for Peoria. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. Postgame activities include Kids Run the Bases, On-Field Catch, and Autographs, presented by OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.







Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.