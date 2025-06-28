DeVries Walk-Off Single Spoils Loons Pitching Gem, TinCaps Win 2-1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (38-35) (4-4) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (36-37) (5-3) had artists on the mound, but the TinCaps had the late hit to top the Loons 2-1 on an 87-degree sunny Saturday night at Parkview Field.

- For the fifth time this series and 30th this season, Great Lakes scored in the first inning. Kendall George roped a line drive up the third base line for a double. With two outs, Zyhir Hope rifled his 18th double this season to the left field fence.

- Loons starter Maddux Bruns stranded four TinCaps through his first three innings. After a single, walk, and hit by pitch, Fort Wayne loaded the bases in the fourth. Carson Hobbs entered, and after a game-tying sac fly from Oswaldo Linares, he earned a strikeout.

- The Great Lakes bullpen was superb. Hobbs, in the fifth after a walk, immediately induced an inning-ending double play. Alex Makarewich permitted two walks and a single with no outs but would strike out two and force a popup of TinCaps leadoff hitter Ryan Jackson.

- Cam Day faced the minimum in his first two frames. A nine-pitch walk fought by Leo De Vries was negated after a 4-6-3 double play. The right-hander breezed through the eighth.

- In the ninth facing Day, Fort Wayne's Sean Barnett went first pitch swinging and singled to centerfield. Oswaldo Linares' sac bunt and Ryan Jackson being hit by a pitch put two on. Christian Ruebeck was warming up but never entered. Leo De Vries' first-pitch swinging bulleted a ball to the right field fence, to win the game.

- For the TinCaps, Eric Yost worked out of a bases-loaded and no-out spot in the fourth. He went 5.2 innings. Southpaw Fernando Sanchez saw only one runner reach in 2.1 frames. Garrett Hawkins needed just seven pitches in a clean ninth inning.

Rounding Things Out

Josue De Paula 's on-base streak ended at 19 games, from June 5th to June 27th. It tied a team-best with Kendall George, who reached in 19 straight from April 8th to May 2nd.

Up Next

The Loons go for a series split against the TinCaps tomorrow Sunday, June 29th. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

