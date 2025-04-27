Cubs Wrap up Beloit Series with 4-3 Sunday Loss

South Bend, IN - Playing their final home game of April on Sunday afternoon, the South Bend Cubs couldn't sneak past the Beloit Sky Carp. Despite rallying back from a 3-0 deficit, the Cubs dropped a 4-3 result to the Sky Carp, who won each of the week's final four games to capture the series. Beloit has worked its way back to .500 at 10-10, while the Cubs stand at 6-15 and have lost 12 of their last 14 games played.

Both starting pitchers opened the game effectively, turning in three scoreless innings. For South Bend, which wore specialty Blue Sox jerseys to recognize All-American Girls Professional Baseball Day, right-hander Kenten Egbert needed only 43 pitches to record his first nine outs. Beloit cashed in for the first time against him in the fourth, an inning that started with a three-base error from Cubs right fielder Andy Garriola. Tracking a fly ball back to the warning track in right, Garriola had the ball hit the heel of his glove and pop out, sending Sky Carp third baseman Jay Beshears to third with nobody out. He'd score on catcher Garret Forrester's single, and Beloit later multiplied the lead with an RBI double from left fielder Michael Snyder.

Despite allowing the two unearned runs in the fourth, Egbert stuck around to start the fifth inning. He'd surrender a leadoff double to center fielder Emaarion Boyd before recording an out and departing the game. On came lefty Chase Watkins, who retired the first man he faced before giving up an RBI double to third baseman Jay Beshears. The two-bagger extended Beloit's advantage to 3-0 at the game's midway point.

Sky Carp right-hander Will Schomberg made his first start of the season on the other side. He had previously allowed six runs in two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen on Tuesday, but he pitched much better on Sunday afternoon. Schomberg and reliever Xavier Meachem combined to keep the Cubs scoreless across the first four innings, but that outcome didn't come easily. South Bend put the leadoff man aboard in each of the first three innings and stranded multiple men aboard in both the third and fourth frames.

Down 3-0 with two runners on again in the bottom of the fifth, South Bend needed a timely hit to break through on offense. With two outs in the inning, designated hitter Drew Bowser provided. His hard ground ball snuck past third base, reaching the left-field corner to drive in a pair of runs. Watkins faced only three hitters in a shutdown top of the sixth inning, keeping the Cubs' momentum squarely intact.

Reginald Preciado would add to it in the bottom of the sixth as the second man to face new Beloit reliever Brayan Mendoza. The third baseman barreled the first pitch he saw, lasering it off the top of the wall in left. After some initial confusion, the umpires signaled for a home run, confirming Preciado's first Midwest League long ball. The solo shot, which left the bat at 107 miles per hour, tied the score at 3-3.

Beloit would eventually break that deadlock against South Bend right-hander Vince Reilly in the top of the eighth. Batting the middle of the order, the Sky Carp opened the inning with four consecutive singles, taking the lead on Forrester's second RBI knock of the day.

Offered a second chance to pitch with the lead, Mendoza got the job done to seal Beloit's series win. Working around a two-aboard, one-out situation in the eighth and going 1-2-3 against the heart of South Bend's lineup in the ninth, the southpaw finished off four innings of one-run baseball to end it.

With their second home series of 2025 in the books, the Cubs will head west to Cedar Rapids for a road series next week. After stopping at Wrigley Field for a Monday workout, they'll begin play against the Kernels at 7:35 PM on Tuesday, April 29.

